All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 79 48 .622 _ Tampa Bay 78 51 .605 2 Toronto 70 58 .547 9½ Boston 68 60 .531 11½ New York 61 66 .480 18

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 66 62 .516 _ Cleveland 60 68 .469 6 Detroit 58 69 .457 7½ Chicago 50 78 .391 16 Kansas City 41 88 .318 25½

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 72 55 .567 _ Seattle 71 56 .559 1 Houston 72 57 .558 1 Los Angeles 61 67 .477 11½ Oakland 37 91 .289 35½

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 82 44 .651 _ Philadelphia 69 58 .543 13½ Miami 65 63 .508 18 New York 59 69 .461 24 Washington 59 69 .461 24

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 70 57 .551 _ Chicago 67 60 .528 3 Cincinnati 67 62 .519 4 Pittsburgh 57 71 .445 13½ St. Louis 56 72 .438 14½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 78 48 .619 _ Arizona 67 61 .523 12 San Francisco 66 61 .520 12½ San Diego 61 67 .477 18 Colorado 48 79 .378 30½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 6, Cleveland 1, 1st game

Tampa Bay 5, Colorado 3

Washington 6, N.Y. Yankees 5

Boston 17, Houston 1

L.A. Dodgers 9, Cleveland 3, 2nd game

Baltimore 5, Toronto 3

Minnesota 7, Texas 5

Oakland 8, Chicago White Sox 5

Friday’s Games

Houston at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland (Allen 6-6) at Toronto (Ryu 2-1), 3:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Lyles 3-14) at Seattle (Gilbert 11-5), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 11-6) at Boston (Paxton 7-4), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 8-7) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 6-4), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Brown 9-9) at Detroit (Rodriguez 9-6), 6:10 p.m.

Colorado (Flexen 1-5) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Silseth 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-7), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 2-10) at Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 1-6), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Scherzer 12-5) at Minnesota (Keuchel 1-1), 7:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 12:05 p.m.

Colorado at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 5, Pittsburgh 4, 10 innings

Arizona 3, Cincinnati 2

Friday’s Games

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta (Fried 4-1) at San Francisco (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 11-6) at Boston (Paxton 7-4), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 3-5) at Miami (Pérez 5-4), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Flexen 1-5) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Silseth 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-7), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Avila 0-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 10-8), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Assad 2-2) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 5-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 9-6), 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (TBD) at Arizona (Davies 1-5), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 12:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Colorado at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 7:10 p.m.

