All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 78 48 .619 _ Tampa Bay 77 51 .602 2…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 78 48 .619 _ Tampa Bay 77 51 .602 2 Toronto 70 57 .551 8½ Boston 67 60 .528 11½ New York 61 65 .484 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 65 62 .512 _ Cleveland 60 66 .476 4½ Detroit 58 69 .457 7 Chicago 50 77 .394 15 Kansas City 41 88 .318 25

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 72 54 .571 _ Houston 72 56 .563 1 Seattle 71 56 .559 1½ Los Angeles 61 67 .477 12 Oakland 36 91 .283 36½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 82 44 .651 _ Philadelphia 69 58 .543 13½ Miami 65 63 .508 18 New York 59 69 .461 24 Washington 58 69 .457 24½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 70 57 .551 _ Chicago 66 60 .524 3½ Cincinnati 67 61 .523 3½ Pittsburgh 57 70 .449 13 St. Louis 56 72 .438 14½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 76 48 .613 _ Arizona 66 61 .520 11½ San Francisco 66 61 .520 11½ San Diego 61 67 .477 17 Colorado 48 78 .381 29

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 6, Detroit 4

Chicago White Sox 5, Seattle 4, 10 innings

Milwaukee 8, Minnesota 7, 10 innings

Kansas City 4, Oakland 0

Cincinnati 9, L.A. Angels 4, 1st game

Tampa Bay 6, Colorado 5, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 9, Washington 1

Baltimore 7, Toronto 0

Boston 7, Houston 5, 10 innings

Cincinnati 7, L.A. Angels 3, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m., 1st game

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 3:10 p.m., 2nd game

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Houston (Valdez 9-9) at Detroit (Manning 5-4), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-4) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 13-7), 6:40 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 5-13) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 9-3) at Toronto (Bassitt 12-6), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 5-5) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 10-6), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 9-9) at Boston (Crawford 6-6), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Neal 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-6), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 9-5) at Minnesota (Gray 6-6), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 8-9) at Seattle (Miller 8-4), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Colorado at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 4

Chicago Cubs 6, Detroit 4

Milwaukee 8, Minnesota 7, 10 innings

San Diego 4, Miami 0

Cincinnati 9, L.A. Angels 4, 1st game

San Francisco 8, Philadelphia 6, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 6, Colorado 5, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 9, Washington 1

Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 0

Cincinnati 7, L.A. Angels 3, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m., 1st game

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 3:10 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Washington (Adon 1-0) at Miami (Garrett 7-4), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-6) at Pittsburgh (Keller 10-8), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 5-13) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 6-9) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 5-5) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 10-6), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 9-9) at Boston (Crawford 6-6), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 8-9) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Kennedy 1-0) at Arizona (Pfaadt 0-6), 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 14-4) at San Francisco (Webb 9-9), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

