All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|78
|48
|.619
|_
|Tampa Bay
|77
|51
|.602
|2
|Toronto
|70
|57
|.551
|8½
|Boston
|67
|60
|.528
|11½
|New York
|61
|65
|.484
|17
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|65
|62
|.512
|_
|Cleveland
|60
|66
|.476
|4½
|Detroit
|58
|69
|.457
|7
|Chicago
|50
|77
|.394
|15
|Kansas City
|41
|88
|.318
|25
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|72
|54
|.571
|_
|Houston
|72
|56
|.563
|1
|Seattle
|71
|56
|.559
|1½
|Los Angeles
|61
|67
|.477
|12
|Oakland
|36
|91
|.283
|36½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|82
|44
|.651
|_
|Philadelphia
|69
|58
|.543
|13½
|Miami
|65
|63
|.508
|18
|New York
|59
|69
|.461
|24
|Washington
|58
|69
|.457
|24½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|70
|57
|.551
|_
|Chicago
|66
|60
|.524
|3½
|Cincinnati
|67
|61
|.523
|3½
|Pittsburgh
|57
|70
|.449
|13
|St. Louis
|56
|72
|.438
|14½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|76
|48
|.613
|_
|Arizona
|66
|61
|.520
|11½
|San Francisco
|66
|61
|.520
|11½
|San Diego
|61
|67
|.477
|17
|Colorado
|48
|78
|.381
|29
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 6, Detroit 4
Chicago White Sox 5, Seattle 4, 10 innings
Milwaukee 8, Minnesota 7, 10 innings
Kansas City 4, Oakland 0
Cincinnati 9, L.A. Angels 4, 1st game
Tampa Bay 6, Colorado 5, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 9, Washington 1
Baltimore 7, Toronto 0
Boston 7, Houston 5, 10 innings
Cincinnati 7, L.A. Angels 3, 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m., 1st game
Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Colorado at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Boston at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 3:10 p.m., 2nd game
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Houston (Valdez 9-9) at Detroit (Manning 5-4), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-4) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 13-7), 6:40 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 5-13) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 9-3) at Toronto (Bassitt 12-6), 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Anderson 5-5) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 10-6), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 9-9) at Boston (Crawford 6-6), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Neal 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-6), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 9-5) at Minnesota (Gray 6-6), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 8-9) at Seattle (Miller 8-4), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cleveland at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Colorado at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 4
Chicago Cubs 6, Detroit 4
Milwaukee 8, Minnesota 7, 10 innings
San Diego 4, Miami 0
Cincinnati 9, L.A. Angels 4, 1st game
San Francisco 8, Philadelphia 6, 10 innings
Tampa Bay 6, Colorado 5, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 9, Washington 1
Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 0
Cincinnati 7, L.A. Angels 3, 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m., 1st game
Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Colorado at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 3:10 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Washington (Adon 1-0) at Miami (Garrett 7-4), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-6) at Pittsburgh (Keller 10-8), 7:05 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 5-13) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 6-9) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 1-3), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Anderson 5-5) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 10-6), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 9-9) at Boston (Crawford 6-6), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 8-9) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-1), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Kennedy 1-0) at Arizona (Pfaadt 0-6), 9:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Strider 14-4) at San Francisco (Webb 9-9), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
