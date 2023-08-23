All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 77 48 .616 _ Tampa Bay 76 51 .598 2…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 77 48 .616 _ Tampa Bay 76 51 .598 2 Toronto 70 56 .556 7½ Boston 66 60 .524 11½ New York 60 65 .480 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 65 61 .516 _ Cleveland 60 66 .476 5 Detroit 58 68 .460 7 Chicago 49 77 .389 16 Kansas City 40 88 .313 26

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 72 54 .571 _ Houston 72 55 .567 ½ Seattle 71 55 .563 1 Los Angeles 61 65 .484 11 Oakland 36 90 .286 36

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 81 44 .648 _ Philadelphia 69 57 .548 12½ Miami 65 62 .512 17 New York 59 68 .465 23 Washington 58 68 .460 23½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 69 57 .548 _ Chicago 65 60 .520 3½ Cincinnati 65 61 .516 4 Pittsburgh 57 69 .452 12 St. Louis 55 72 .433 14½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 76 48 .613 _ Arizona 66 61 .520 11½ San Francisco 65 61 .516 12 San Diego 60 67 .472 17½ Colorado 48 77 .384 28½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 12, Colorado 4

Detroit 8, Chicago Cubs 6

Washington 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

Cleveland 8, L.A. Dodgers 3

Toronto 6, Baltimore 3, 10 innings

Milwaukee 7, Minnesota 3

Houston 7, Boston 3

Seattle 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Cincinnati 4, L.A. Angels 3

Oakland 5, Kansas City 4

Arizona 6, Texas 3

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m., 1st game

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m., 2nd game

Thursday’s Games

Washington (Corbin 8-11) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 1:05 p.m.

Colorado (Lambert 3-4) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 9-9) at Cleveland (Williams 1-4), 1:10 p.m.

Boston (Bello 9-7) at Houston (France 9-4), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 9-8) at Baltimore (Kremer 11-5), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 9-6) at Minnesota (López 9-6), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Waldichuk 2-7) at Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 1-6), 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Houston at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 12, Colorado 4

Detroit 8, Chicago Cubs 6

Philadelphia 4, San Francisco 3

Washington 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

Pittsburgh 6, St. Louis 3

Cleveland 8, L.A. Dodgers 3

Atlanta 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Milwaukee 7, Minnesota 3

Cincinnati 4, L.A. Angels 3

Miami 3, San Diego 0

Arizona 6, Texas 3

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m., 1st game

Miami at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m., 2nd game

Thursday’s Games

Washington (Corbin 8-11) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 1:05 p.m.

Colorado (Lambert 3-4) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 9-9) at Cleveland (Williams 1-4), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 14-3) at Pittsburgh (Keller 10-8), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Williamson 4-3) at Arizona (Pfaadt 0-6), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.