All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 77 47 .621 _ Tampa Bay 75 51 .595 3 Toronto 69 56 .552 8½ Boston 66 59 .528 11½ New York 60 64 .484 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 65 60 .520 _ Cleveland 59 66 .472 6 Detroit 57 68 .456 8 Chicago 49 76 .392 16 Kansas City 40 87 .315 26

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 72 53 .576 _ Houston 71 55 .563 1½ Seattle 70 55 .560 2 Los Angeles 61 64 .488 11 Oakland 35 90 .280 37

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 80 44 .645 _ Philadelphia 68 57 .544 12½ Miami 64 62 .508 17 New York 59 67 .468 22 Washington 57 68 .456 23½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 68 57 .544 _ Chicago 65 59 .524 2½ Cincinnati 64 61 .512 4 Pittsburgh 56 69 .448 12 St. Louis 55 71 .437 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 76 47 .618 _ San Francisco 65 60 .520 12 Arizona 65 61 .516 12½ San Diego 60 66 .476 17½ Colorado 48 76 .387 28½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 7, Detroit 6

Seattle 14, Chicago White Sox 2

Houston 9, Boston 4

Oakland 6, Kansas City 4

Arizona 4, Texas 3, 11 innings

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-8) at Detroit (Skubal 3-2), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 3-7) at Milwaukee (Burnes 9-6), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 10-8) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 5-11), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Ragans 4-4) at Oakland (TBD), 3:37 p.m.

Cincinnati (Kennedy 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 10-5), 4:07 p.m., 1st game

Colorado (Gomber 9-9) at Tampa Bay (Civale 6-3), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 9-7) at Baltimore (Flaherty 8-8), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Gore 6-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-8), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 11-4) at Cleveland (Williams 1-4), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Sale 5-3) at Houston (Urquidy 2-3), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 8-3) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-9), 9:38 p.m., 2nd game

Thursday’s Games

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia 10, San Francisco 4

Chicago Cubs 7, Detroit 6

Pittsburgh 11, St. Louis 1

N.Y. Mets 10, Atlanta 4

San Diego 6, Miami 2

Arizona 4, Texas 3, 11 innings

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis (Liberatore 2-5) at Pittsburgh (Jackson 0-1), 12:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-8) at Detroit (Skubal 3-2), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 3-7) at Milwaukee (Burnes 9-6), 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 6-5) at Philadelphia (Lorenzen 7-8), 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Kennedy 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 10-5), 4:07 p.m., 1st game

Miami (Alcantara 6-10) at San Diego (Lugo 4-6), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 9-9) at Tampa Bay (Civale 6-3), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Gore 6-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-8), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 11-4) at Cleveland (Williams 1-4), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Quintana 1-4) at Atlanta (Morton 12-10), 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 8-3) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-9), 9:38 p.m., 2nd game

Thursday’s Games

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

