All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|77
|47
|.621
|_
|Tampa Bay
|75
|51
|.595
|3
|Toronto
|69
|56
|.552
|8½
|Boston
|66
|59
|.528
|11½
|New York
|60
|64
|.484
|17
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|65
|60
|.520
|_
|Cleveland
|59
|66
|.472
|6
|Detroit
|57
|68
|.456
|8
|Chicago
|49
|76
|.392
|16
|Kansas City
|40
|87
|.315
|26
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|72
|53
|.576
|_
|Houston
|71
|55
|.563
|1½
|Seattle
|70
|55
|.560
|2
|Los Angeles
|61
|64
|.488
|11
|Oakland
|35
|90
|.280
|37
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|80
|44
|.645
|_
|Philadelphia
|68
|57
|.544
|12½
|Miami
|64
|62
|.508
|17
|New York
|59
|67
|.468
|22
|Washington
|57
|68
|.456
|23½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|68
|57
|.544
|_
|Chicago
|65
|59
|.524
|2½
|Cincinnati
|64
|61
|.512
|4
|Pittsburgh
|56
|69
|.448
|12
|St. Louis
|55
|71
|.437
|13½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|76
|47
|.618
|_
|San Francisco
|65
|60
|.520
|12
|Arizona
|65
|61
|.516
|12½
|San Diego
|60
|66
|.476
|17½
|Colorado
|48
|76
|.387
|28½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 7, Detroit 6
Seattle 14, Chicago White Sox 2
Houston 9, Boston 4
Oakland 6, Kansas City 4
Arizona 4, Texas 3, 11 innings
Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Kansas City at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-8) at Detroit (Skubal 3-2), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 3-7) at Milwaukee (Burnes 9-6), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 10-8) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 5-11), 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Ragans 4-4) at Oakland (TBD), 3:37 p.m.
Cincinnati (Kennedy 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 10-5), 4:07 p.m., 1st game
Colorado (Gomber 9-9) at Tampa Bay (Civale 6-3), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 9-7) at Baltimore (Flaherty 8-8), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Gore 6-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-8), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 11-4) at Cleveland (Williams 1-4), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Sale 5-3) at Houston (Urquidy 2-3), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Abbott 8-3) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-9), 9:38 p.m., 2nd game
Thursday’s Games
Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Colorado at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Boston at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia 10, San Francisco 4
Chicago Cubs 7, Detroit 6
Pittsburgh 11, St. Louis 1
N.Y. Mets 10, Atlanta 4
San Diego 6, Miami 2
Arizona 4, Texas 3, 11 innings
Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Miami at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis (Liberatore 2-5) at Pittsburgh (Jackson 0-1), 12:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-8) at Detroit (Skubal 3-2), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 3-7) at Milwaukee (Burnes 9-6), 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Cobb 6-5) at Philadelphia (Lorenzen 7-8), 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Kennedy 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 10-5), 4:07 p.m., 1st game
Miami (Alcantara 6-10) at San Diego (Lugo 4-6), 4:10 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 9-9) at Tampa Bay (Civale 6-3), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Gore 6-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-8), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 11-4) at Cleveland (Williams 1-4), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Quintana 1-4) at Atlanta (Morton 12-10), 7:20 p.m.
Cincinnati (Abbott 8-3) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-9), 9:38 p.m., 2nd game
Thursday’s Games
Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Colorado at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
