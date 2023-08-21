All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 77 47 .621 _ Tampa Bay 75 51 .595 3…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 77 47 .621 _ Tampa Bay 75 51 .595 3 Toronto 69 56 .552 8½ Boston 66 58 .532 11 New York 60 64 .484 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 65 60 .520 _ Cleveland 59 66 .472 6 Detroit 57 67 .460 7½ Chicago 49 75 .395 15½ Kansas City 40 86 .317 25½

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 72 52 .581 _ Houston 70 55 .560 2½ Seattle 69 55 .556 3 Los Angeles 61 64 .488 11½ Oakland 34 90 .274 38

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 80 43 .650 _ Philadelphia 67 57 .540 13½ Miami 64 61 .512 17 New York 58 67 .464 23 Washington 57 68 .456 24

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 68 57 .544 _ Chicago 64 59 .520 3 Cincinnati 64 61 .512 4 Pittsburgh 55 69 .444 12½ St. Louis 55 70 .440 13

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 76 47 .618 _ San Francisco 65 59 .524 11½ Arizona 64 61 .512 13 San Diego 59 66 .472 18 Colorado 48 76 .387 28½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Detroit 4, Cleveland 1

Toronto 10, Cincinnati 3

Chicago Cubs 4, Kansas City 3

Seattle 7, Houston 6

Minnesota 2, Pittsburgh 0

Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 5

Milwaukee 6, Texas 2

Chicago White Sox 10, Colorado 5

Baltimore 12, Oakland 1

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 9-8) at Detroit (Olson 2-5), 6:40 p.m.

Colorado (Blach 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Littell 2-4), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 9-4) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 3-3), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Gray 7-10) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 1-4), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Miller 7-2) at Cleveland (Syndergaard 2-6), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Houck 3-6) at Houston (Verlander 8-6), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 6-6) at Milwaukee (Miley 6-3), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 10-8) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 5-5), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 8-3) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-9), 9:38 p.m.

Kansas City (Zerpa 1-1) at Oakland (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (Gray 8-6) at Arizona (Gallen 13-5), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 10, Cincinnati 3

Chicago Cubs 4, Kansas City 3

Minnesota 2, Pittsburgh 0

San Francisco 4, Atlanta 3

St. Louis 7, N.Y. Mets 3

Milwaukee 6, Texas 2

Chicago White Sox 10, Colorado 5

Washington 4, Philadelphia 3

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 9-8) at Detroit (Olson 2-5), 6:40 p.m.

Colorado (Blach 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Littell 2-4), 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Harrison 0-0) at Philadelphia (Walker 13-5), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 3-8) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 6-13), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Gray 7-10) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 1-4), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Miller 7-2) at Cleveland (Syndergaard 2-6), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 7-6) at Atlanta (Elder 9-4), 7:20 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 6-6) at Milwaukee (Miley 6-3), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 8-3) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-9), 9:38 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 8-8) at San Diego (Hill 7-13), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (Gray 8-6) at Arizona (Gallen 13-5), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

