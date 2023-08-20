All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 76 47 .618 _ Tampa Bay 75 51 .595 2½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 76 47 .618 _ Tampa Bay 75 51 .595 2½ Toronto 68 56 .548 8½ Boston 65 58 .528 11 New York 60 63 .488 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 64 60 .516 _ Cleveland 59 65 .476 5 Detroit 56 67 .455 7½ Chicago 48 75 .390 15½ Kansas City 40 85 .320 24½

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 72 51 .585 _ Houston 70 54 .565 2½ Seattle 68 55 .553 4 Los Angeles 61 64 .488 12 Oakland 34 89 .276 38

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 80 42 .656 _ Philadelphia 67 56 .545 13½ Miami 64 61 .512 17½ New York 58 66 .468 23 Washington 56 68 .452 25

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 67 57 .540 _ Cincinnati 64 60 .516 3 Chicago 63 59 .516 3 Pittsburgh 55 68 .447 11½ St. Louis 54 70 .435 13

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 76 47 .618 _ San Francisco 64 59 .520 12 Arizona 64 61 .512 13 San Diego 59 66 .472 18 Colorado 48 75 .390 28

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Boston 8, N.Y. Yankees 1

Chicago Cubs 6, Kansas City 4

L.A. Angels 7, Tampa Bay 6, 1st game

Milwaukee 6, Texas 1

Toronto 4, Cincinnati 3

Detroit 4, Cleveland 3

Seattle 10, Houston 3

Pittsburgh 7, Minnesota 4

Colorado 11, Chicago White Sox 5

Baltimore 7, Oakland 2, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 18, L.A. Angels 4, 2nd game

Sunday’s Games

Seattle at Houston, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Toronto at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Assad 2-2) at Detroit (Faedo 2-4), 6:40 p.m.

Boston (Paxton 7-3) at Houston (Urquidy 2-3), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 9-7) at Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 1-5), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 6-8) at L.A. Angels (Giolito 7-9), 9:38 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Oakland (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (Montgomery 8-10) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 6, Kansas City 4

L.A. Dodgers 3, Miami 1, 1st game

Arizona 6, San Diego 4, 1st game

Philadelphia 12, Washington 3

Milwaukee 6, Texas 1

Toronto 4, Cincinnati 3

Atlanta 6, San Francisco 5

N.Y. Mets 13, St. Louis 2

Pittsburgh 7, Minnesota 4

Colorado 11, Chicago White Sox 5

L.A. Dodgers 3, Miami 1, 2nd game

Arizona 8, San Diego 1, 2nd game

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Assad 2-2) at Detroit (Faedo 2-4), 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Philadelphia (Nola 10-8), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Liberatore 2-5) at Pittsburgh (Falter 0-7), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-7) at Atlanta (Elder 9-4), 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 6-8) at L.A. Angels (Giolito 7-9), 9:38 p.m.

Miami (Cueto 0-3) at San Diego (Snell 10-8), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (Montgomery 8-10) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

