All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|75
|47
|.615
|_
|Tampa Bay
|74
|50
|.597
|2
|Toronto
|67
|56
|.545
|8½
|Boston
|64
|58
|.525
|11
|New York
|60
|62
|.492
|15
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|64
|59
|.520
|_
|Cleveland
|59
|64
|.480
|5
|Detroit
|55
|67
|.451
|8½
|Chicago
|48
|74
|.393
|15½
|Kansas City
|40
|84
|.323
|24½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|72
|50
|.590
|_
|Houston
|70
|53
|.569
|2½
|Seattle
|67
|55
|.549
|5
|Los Angeles
|60
|63
|.488
|12½
|Oakland
|34
|88
|.279
|38
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|79
|42
|.653
|_
|Philadelphia
|66
|56
|.541
|13½
|Miami
|64
|59
|.520
|16
|New York
|57
|66
|.463
|23
|Washington
|56
|67
|.455
|24
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|66
|57
|.537
|_
|Cincinnati
|64
|59
|.520
|2
|Chicago
|62
|59
|.512
|3
|Pittsburgh
|54
|68
|.443
|11½
|St. Louis
|54
|69
|.439
|12
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|74
|47
|.612
|_
|San Francisco
|64
|58
|.525
|10½
|Arizona
|62
|61
|.504
|13
|San Diego
|59
|64
|.480
|16
|Colorado
|47
|75
|.385
|27½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Kansas City 4, Chicago Cubs 3
Detroit 4, Cleveland 2, 1st game
Cincinnati 1, Toronto 0
Boston 8, N.Y. Yankees 3
Cleveland 4, Detroit 1, 2nd game
Seattle 2, Houston 0
Colorado 14, Chicago White Sox 1
Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 1
Milwaukee 9, Texas 8
Baltimore 9, Oakland 4
Tampa Bay 9, L.A. Angels 6, 10 innings
Saturday’s Games
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m., 1st game
Toronto at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m., 2nd game
Sunday’s Games
Seattle (Hancock 0-0) at Houston (Brown 9-8), 1:05 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 8-7), 1:35 p.m.
Detroit (Rodriguez 8-6) at Cleveland (Allen 6-5), 1:40 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 1-1) at Cincinnati (Greene 2-4), 1:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Bido 2-3) at Minnesota (Keuchel 0-1), 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Lyles 3-13) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-6), 2:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 4-4) at Texas (Scherzer 12-4), 2:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-6) at Colorado (Flexen 1-5), 3:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 7-6) at Oakland (Sears 2-9), 4:07 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Kansas City at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Kansas City 4, Chicago Cubs 3
Cincinnati 1, Toronto 0
Washington 8, Philadelphia 7
Atlanta 4, San Francisco 0
Colorado 14, Chicago White Sox 1
N.Y. Mets 7, St. Louis 1
Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 1
Milwaukee 9, Texas 8
San Diego 4, Arizona 0
Miami 11, L.A. Dodgers 3
Saturday’s Games
Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 3 p.m., 1st game
Arizona at San Diego, 3:10 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Toronto at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 8:40 p.m., 2nd game
Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m., 2nd game
Sunday’s Games
San Francisco (TBD) at Atlanta (Fried 4-1), 1:35 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 1-1) at Cincinnati (Greene 2-4), 1:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Bido 2-3) at Minnesota (Keuchel 0-1), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-6) at St. Louis (Hudson 4-0), 2:15 p.m.
Kansas City (Lyles 3-13) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-6), 2:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 4-4) at Texas (Scherzer 12-4), 2:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-6) at Colorado (Flexen 1-5), 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 9-5) at Washington (Williams 5-7), 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Miami at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
