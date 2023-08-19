All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 75 47 .615 _ Tampa Bay 74 50 .597 2…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 75 47 .615 _ Tampa Bay 74 50 .597 2 Toronto 67 56 .545 8½ Boston 64 58 .525 11 New York 60 62 .492 15

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 64 59 .520 _ Cleveland 59 64 .480 5 Detroit 55 67 .451 8½ Chicago 48 74 .393 15½ Kansas City 40 84 .323 24½

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 72 50 .590 _ Houston 70 53 .569 2½ Seattle 67 55 .549 5 Los Angeles 60 63 .488 12½ Oakland 34 88 .279 38

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 79 42 .653 _ Philadelphia 66 56 .541 13½ Miami 64 59 .520 16 New York 57 66 .463 23 Washington 56 67 .455 24

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 66 57 .537 _ Cincinnati 64 59 .520 2 Chicago 62 59 .512 3 Pittsburgh 54 68 .443 11½ St. Louis 54 69 .439 12

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 74 47 .612 _ San Francisco 64 58 .525 10½ Arizona 62 61 .504 13 San Diego 59 64 .480 16 Colorado 47 75 .385 27½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Kansas City 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Detroit 4, Cleveland 2, 1st game

Cincinnati 1, Toronto 0

Boston 8, N.Y. Yankees 3

Cleveland 4, Detroit 1, 2nd game

Seattle 2, Houston 0

Colorado 14, Chicago White Sox 1

Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 1

Milwaukee 9, Texas 8

Baltimore 9, Oakland 4

Tampa Bay 9, L.A. Angels 6, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m., 1st game

Toronto at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m., 2nd game

Sunday’s Games

Seattle (Hancock 0-0) at Houston (Brown 9-8), 1:05 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 8-7), 1:35 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 8-6) at Cleveland (Allen 6-5), 1:40 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 1-1) at Cincinnati (Greene 2-4), 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Bido 2-3) at Minnesota (Keuchel 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lyles 3-13) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-6), 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 4-4) at Texas (Scherzer 12-4), 2:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-6) at Colorado (Flexen 1-5), 3:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 7-6) at Oakland (Sears 2-9), 4:07 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Kansas City 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Cincinnati 1, Toronto 0

Washington 8, Philadelphia 7

Atlanta 4, San Francisco 0

Colorado 14, Chicago White Sox 1

N.Y. Mets 7, St. Louis 1

Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 1

Milwaukee 9, Texas 8

San Diego 4, Arizona 0

Miami 11, L.A. Dodgers 3

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 3 p.m., 1st game

Arizona at San Diego, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Toronto at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 8:40 p.m., 2nd game

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m., 2nd game

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco (TBD) at Atlanta (Fried 4-1), 1:35 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 1-1) at Cincinnati (Greene 2-4), 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Bido 2-3) at Minnesota (Keuchel 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-6) at St. Louis (Hudson 4-0), 2:15 p.m.

Kansas City (Lyles 3-13) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-6), 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 4-4) at Texas (Scherzer 12-4), 2:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-6) at Colorado (Flexen 1-5), 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 9-5) at Washington (Williams 5-7), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

