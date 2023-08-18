All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 74 47 .612 _ Tampa Bay 73 50 .593 2…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 74 47 .612 _ Tampa Bay 73 50 .593 2 Toronto 67 55 .549 7½ Boston 63 58 .521 11 New York 60 61 .496 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 63 59 .516 _ Cleveland 58 63 .479 4½ Detroit 54 66 .450 8 Chicago 48 73 .397 14½ Kansas City 39 84 .317 24½

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 72 49 .595 _ Houston 70 52 .574 2½ Seattle 66 55 .545 6 Los Angeles 60 62 .492 12½ Oakland 34 87 .281 38

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 78 42 .650 _ Philadelphia 66 55 .545 12½ Miami 63 59 .516 16 New York 56 66 .459 23 Washington 55 67 .451 24

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 65 57 .533 _ Chicago 62 58 .517 2 Cincinnati 63 59 .516 2 Pittsburgh 54 67 .446 10½ St. Louis 54 68 .443 11

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 74 46 .617 _ San Francisco 64 57 .529 10½ Arizona 62 60 .508 13 San Diego 58 64 .475 17 Colorado 46 75 .380 28½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Seattle 6, Kansas City 4

Washington 10, Boston 7

Detroit at Cleveland, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Toronto at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Boston (Crawford 5-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-3), 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 8-8) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 13-3), 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 9-8) at Texas (Dunning 9-4), 4:05 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 11-6) at Cincinnati (Williamson 4-2), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 8-6) at Cleveland (Bibee 9-2), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 9-8) at Minnesota (Gray 6-5), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 10-5) at Houston (Valdez 9-8), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 1-5) at Colorado (Freeland 4-13), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Irvin 1-3) at Oakland (Waldichuk 2-7), 9:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Eflin 12-7) at L.A. Angels (Silseth 4-1), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Seattle at Houston, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Toronto at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Washington 10, Boston 7

N.Y. Mets 4, St. Louis 2

Arizona 3, San Diego 1

L.A. Dodgers 1, Milwaukee 0

Friday’s Games

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Toronto at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City (Singer 8-8) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 13-3), 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 9-8) at Texas (Dunning 9-4), 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Sánchez 1-3) at Washington (Irvin 3-5), 4:05 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 11-6) at Cincinnati (Williamson 4-2), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 9-8) at Minnesota (Gray 6-5), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Senga 9-6) at St. Louis (Mikolas 6-8), 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 9-9) at Atlanta (Chirinos 5-5), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 1-5) at Colorado (Freeland 4-13), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 9-5) at San Diego (Darvish 8-8), 8:40 p.m.

Miami (Pérez 5-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 10-6), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:10 p.m.

