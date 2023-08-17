All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 74 47 .612 _ Tampa Bay 73 50 .593 2…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 74 47 .612 _ Tampa Bay 73 50 .593 2 Toronto 67 55 .549 7½ Boston 63 57 .525 10½ New York 60 61 .496 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 63 59 .516 _ Cleveland 58 63 .479 4½ Detroit 54 66 .450 8 Chicago 48 73 .397 14½ Kansas City 39 83 .320 24

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 72 49 .595 _ Houston 70 52 .574 2½ Seattle 65 55 .542 6½ Los Angeles 60 62 .492 12½ Oakland 34 87 .281 38

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 78 42 .650 _ Philadelphia 66 55 .545 12½ Miami 63 59 .516 16 New York 55 66 .455 23½ Washington 54 67 .446 24½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 65 56 .537 _ Chicago 62 58 .517 2½ Cincinnati 63 59 .516 2½ Pittsburgh 54 67 .446 11 St. Louis 54 67 .446 11

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 73 46 .613 _ San Francisco 64 57 .529 10 Arizona 61 60 .504 13 San Diego 58 63 .479 16 Colorado 46 75 .380 28

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit 8, Minnesota 7

Tampa Bay 6, San Francisco 1

Oakland 8, St. Louis 0

Cincinnati 7, Cleveland 2

Atlanta 2, N.Y. Yankees 0

Houston 12, Miami 5

Washington 6, Boston 2

Philadelphia 9, Toronto 4

Chicago Cubs 4, Chicago White Sox 3

L.A. Angels 2, Texas 0

Seattle 6, Kansas City 5

San Diego 5, Baltimore 2

Thursday’s Games

Seattle at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Kansas City (Ragans 3-4) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-7), 2:20 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 9-8) at Cincinnati (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Boston (Bello 8-7) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 4-4) at Cleveland (Williams 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-1) at Texas (Heaney 9-6), 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Jackson 0-0) at Minnesota (López 8-6), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 7-4) at Houston (France 9-3), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 5-10) at Colorado (Lambert 2-4), 8:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 5-4), 9:38 p.m.

Baltimore (Gibson 11-7) at Oakland (Medina 3-8), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Toronto at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 8, Pittsburgh 3

Tampa Bay 6, San Francisco 1

Arizona 9, Colorado 7

Oakland 8, St. Louis 0

Cincinnati 7, Cleveland 2

Atlanta 2, N.Y. Yankees 0

Houston 12, Miami 5

Washington 6, Boston 2

Philadelphia 9, Toronto 4

Chicago Cubs 4, Chicago White Sox 3

San Diego 5, Baltimore 2

L.A. Dodgers 7, Milwaukee 1

Thursday’s Games

Boston at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Kansas City (Ragans 3-4) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-7), 2:20 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 9-8) at Cincinnati (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Lorenzen 7-7) at Washington (Adon 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 6-4) at Atlanta (Strider 13-4), 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-1) at Texas (Heaney 9-6), 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Jackson 0-0) at Minnesota (López 8-6), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at St. Louis (Thompson 2-4), 8:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 5-10) at Colorado (Lambert 2-4), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Pfaadt 0-6) at San Diego (Lugo 4-6), 9:40 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 5-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 8-4), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Toronto at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.