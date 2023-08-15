All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|74
|45
|.622
|_
|Tampa Bay
|72
|49
|.595
|3
|Toronto
|66
|54
|.550
|8½
|Boston
|62
|56
|.525
|11½
|New York
|60
|59
|.504
|14
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|62
|58
|.517
|_
|Cleveland
|57
|62
|.479
|4½
|Detroit
|53
|65
|.449
|8
|Chicago
|47
|72
|.395
|14½
|Kansas City
|39
|81
|.325
|23
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|71
|48
|.597
|_
|Houston
|68
|52
|.567
|3½
|Seattle
|63
|55
|.534
|7½
|Los Angeles
|59
|61
|.492
|12½
|Oakland
|33
|86
|.277
|38
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|76
|42
|.644
|_
|Philadelphia
|65
|54
|.546
|11½
|Miami
|63
|57
|.525
|14
|New York
|54
|65
|.454
|22½
|Washington
|53
|66
|.445
|23½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|65
|54
|.546
|_
|Cincinnati
|62
|58
|.517
|3½
|Chicago
|61
|57
|.517
|3½
|Pittsburgh
|53
|66
|.445
|12
|St. Louis
|53
|66
|.445
|12
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|71
|46
|.607
|_
|San Francisco
|63
|56
|.529
|9
|Arizona
|59
|60
|.496
|13
|San Diego
|56
|63
|.471
|16
|Colorado
|46
|73
|.387
|26
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Miami 5, Houston 1
Atlanta 11, N.Y. Yankees 3
St. Louis 7, Oakland 5
Texas 12, L.A. Angels 0
Kansas City 7, Seattle 6
Baltimore 4, San Diego 1
Tampa Bay 10, San Francisco 2
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Houston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Boston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Oakland at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit (Olson 2-5) at Minnesota (Maeda 3-7), 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Civale 5-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 3:45 p.m.
Cleveland (Syndergaard 2-5) at Cincinnati (Abbott 7-3), 6:40 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 7-6) at Miami (Luzardo 8-7), 6:40 p.m.
Oakland (Blackburn 2-3) at St. Louis (Liberatore 2-4), 6:45 p.m.
Boston (Paxton 7-3) at Washington (Gore 6-9), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 9-8) at Toronto (Gausman 9-6), 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Vásquez 2-1) at Atlanta (Morton 11-10), 7:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 5-5) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 2-2), 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-9) at Texas (Gray 8-5), 8:05 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 8-7) at Kansas City (Marsh 0-6), 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 11-4) at San Diego (Snell 9-8), 8:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Seattle at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Boston at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Miami 5, Houston 1
N.Y. Mets 7, Pittsburgh 2
Atlanta 11, N.Y. Yankees 3
St. Louis 7, Oakland 5
Colorado 6, Arizona 4
Baltimore 4, San Diego 1
Tampa Bay 10, San Francisco 2
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Houston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Boston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Oakland at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Baltimore at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Oviedo 6-12) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 6-6), 1:10 p.m.
Arizona (TBD) at Colorado (Gomber 9-9), 3:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Civale 5-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 3:45 p.m.
Cleveland (Syndergaard 2-5) at Cincinnati (Abbott 7-3), 6:40 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 7-6) at Miami (Luzardo 8-7), 6:40 p.m.
Oakland (Blackburn 2-3) at St. Louis (Liberatore 2-4), 6:45 p.m.
Boston (Paxton 7-3) at Washington (Gore 6-9), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 9-8) at Toronto (Gausman 9-6), 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Vásquez 2-1) at Atlanta (Morton 11-10), 7:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 5-5) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 2-2), 8:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 11-4) at San Diego (Snell 9-8), 8:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Miley 6-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 10-4), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Boston at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.