All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 74 45 .622 _ Tampa Bay 72 49 .595 3 Toronto 66 54 .550 8½ Boston 62 56 .525 11½ New York 60 59 .504 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 62 58 .517 _ Cleveland 57 62 .479 4½ Detroit 53 65 .449 8 Chicago 47 72 .395 14½ Kansas City 39 81 .325 23

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 71 48 .597 _ Houston 68 52 .567 3½ Seattle 63 55 .534 7½ Los Angeles 59 61 .492 12½ Oakland 33 86 .277 38

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 76 42 .644 _ Philadelphia 65 54 .546 11½ Miami 63 57 .525 14 New York 54 65 .454 22½ Washington 53 66 .445 23½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 65 54 .546 _ Cincinnati 62 58 .517 3½ Chicago 61 57 .517 3½ Pittsburgh 53 66 .445 12 St. Louis 53 66 .445 12

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 71 46 .607 _ San Francisco 63 56 .529 9 Arizona 59 60 .496 13 San Diego 56 63 .471 16 Colorado 46 73 .387 26

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Miami 5, Houston 1

Atlanta 11, N.Y. Yankees 3

St. Louis 7, Oakland 5

Texas 12, L.A. Angels 0

Kansas City 7, Seattle 6

Baltimore 4, San Diego 1

Tampa Bay 10, San Francisco 2

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Oakland at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit (Olson 2-5) at Minnesota (Maeda 3-7), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Civale 5-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 3:45 p.m.

Cleveland (Syndergaard 2-5) at Cincinnati (Abbott 7-3), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 7-6) at Miami (Luzardo 8-7), 6:40 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 2-3) at St. Louis (Liberatore 2-4), 6:45 p.m.

Boston (Paxton 7-3) at Washington (Gore 6-9), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 9-8) at Toronto (Gausman 9-6), 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Vásquez 2-1) at Atlanta (Morton 11-10), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 5-5) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 2-2), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-9) at Texas (Gray 8-5), 8:05 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 8-7) at Kansas City (Marsh 0-6), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 11-4) at San Diego (Snell 9-8), 8:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Seattle at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Miami 5, Houston 1

N.Y. Mets 7, Pittsburgh 2

Atlanta 11, N.Y. Yankees 3

St. Louis 7, Oakland 5

Colorado 6, Arizona 4

Baltimore 4, San Diego 1

Tampa Bay 10, San Francisco 2

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Oakland at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Baltimore at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 6-12) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 6-6), 1:10 p.m.

Arizona (TBD) at Colorado (Gomber 9-9), 3:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Civale 5-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 3:45 p.m.

Cleveland (Syndergaard 2-5) at Cincinnati (Abbott 7-3), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 7-6) at Miami (Luzardo 8-7), 6:40 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 2-3) at St. Louis (Liberatore 2-4), 6:45 p.m.

Boston (Paxton 7-3) at Washington (Gore 6-9), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 9-8) at Toronto (Gausman 9-6), 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Vásquez 2-1) at Atlanta (Morton 11-10), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 5-5) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 2-2), 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 11-4) at San Diego (Snell 9-8), 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Miley 6-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 10-4), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Boston at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

