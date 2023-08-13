All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 73 45 .619 _ Tampa Bay 71 49 .592 3…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 73 45 .619 _ Tampa Bay 71 49 .592 3 Toronto 66 54 .550 8 Boston 62 56 .525 11 New York 60 58 .508 13

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 62 58 .517 _ Cleveland 57 62 .479 4½ Detroit 53 65 .449 8 Chicago 47 72 .395 14½ Kansas City 38 81 .319 23½

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 70 48 .593 _ Houston 68 51 .571 2½ Seattle 63 54 .538 6½ Los Angeles 59 60 .496 11½ Oakland 33 85 .280 37

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 75 42 .641 _ Philadelphia 65 54 .546 11 Miami 62 57 .521 14 New York 53 65 .449 22½ Washington 53 66 .445 23

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 65 54 .546 _ Cincinnati 62 58 .517 3½ Chicago 61 57 .517 3½ Pittsburgh 53 65 .449 11½ St. Louis 52 66 .441 12½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 71 46 .607 _ San Francisco 63 55 .534 8½ Arizona 59 59 .500 12½ San Diego 56 62 .475 15½ Colorado 45 73 .381 26½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 5, Toronto 4

Miami 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 5

Detroit 6, Boston 2

Minnesota 8, Philadelphia 1

Houston 11, L.A. Angels 3

Milwaukee 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Washington 3, Oakland 2

St. Louis 5, Kansas City 4

Texas 9, San Francisco 3

Baltimore 1, Seattle 0, 10 innings

Sunday’s Games

Boston 6, Detroit 3

Minnesota 3, Philadelphia 0

Cleveland 9, Tampa Bay 2

Toronto 11, Chicago Cubs 4

Washington 8, Oakland 7

Miami 8, N.Y. Yankees 7

Milwaukee 7, Chicago White Sox 3

L.A. Angels 2, Houston 1

San Francisco 3, Texas 2, 10 innings

Baltimore 5, Seattle 3, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

Houston (Valdez 9-7) at Miami (Garrett 6-3), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 8-6) at Atlanta (Fried 3-1), 7:20 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 2-9) at St. Louis (Mikolas 6-8), 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 6-8) at Texas (Scherzer 11-4), 8:05 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 10-5) at Kansas City (Singer 8-8), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Rodriguez 2-3) at San Diego (Darvish 8-7), 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 5-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Oakland at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta 21, N.Y. Mets 3, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 5, Toronto 4

Miami 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

Minnesota 8, Philadelphia 1

Milwaukee 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Washington 3, Oakland 2

St. Louis 5, Kansas City 4

Atlanta 6, N.Y. Mets 0, 2nd game

Arizona 3, San Diego 0

L.A. Dodgers 4, Colorado 1

Texas 9, San Francisco 3

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 2, 1st game

Minnesota 3, Philadelphia 0

Toronto 11, Chicago Cubs 4

Washington 8, Oakland 7

Miami 8, N.Y. Yankees 7

Milwaukee 7, Chicago White Sox 3

San Francisco 3, Texas 2, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 8, Colorado 3

Arizona 5, San Diego 4

Cincinnati 6, Pittsburgh 5, 10 innings, 2nd game

N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 6

Monday’s Games

Houston (Valdez 9-7) at Miami (Garrett 6-3), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Priester 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-6), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 8-6) at Atlanta (Fried 3-1), 7:20 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 2-9) at St. Louis (Mikolas 6-8), 7:45 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 9-5) at Colorado (Flexen 1-5), 8:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Rodriguez 2-3) at San Diego (Darvish 8-7), 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 5-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Oakland at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Baltimore at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

