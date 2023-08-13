All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|73
|45
|.619
|_
|Tampa Bay
|71
|49
|.592
|3
|Toronto
|66
|54
|.550
|8
|Boston
|62
|56
|.525
|11
|New York
|60
|58
|.508
|13
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|62
|58
|.517
|_
|Cleveland
|57
|62
|.479
|4½
|Detroit
|53
|65
|.449
|8
|Chicago
|47
|72
|.395
|14½
|Kansas City
|38
|81
|.319
|23½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|70
|48
|.593
|_
|Houston
|68
|51
|.571
|2½
|Seattle
|63
|54
|.538
|6½
|Los Angeles
|59
|60
|.496
|11½
|Oakland
|33
|85
|.280
|37
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|75
|42
|.641
|_
|Philadelphia
|65
|54
|.546
|11
|Miami
|62
|57
|.521
|14
|New York
|53
|65
|.449
|22½
|Washington
|53
|66
|.445
|23
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|65
|54
|.546
|_
|Cincinnati
|62
|58
|.517
|3½
|Chicago
|61
|57
|.517
|3½
|Pittsburgh
|53
|65
|.449
|11½
|St. Louis
|52
|66
|.441
|12½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|71
|46
|.607
|_
|San Francisco
|63
|55
|.534
|8½
|Arizona
|59
|59
|.500
|12½
|San Diego
|56
|62
|.475
|15½
|Colorado
|45
|73
|.381
|26½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 5, Toronto 4
Miami 3, N.Y. Yankees 1
Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 5
Detroit 6, Boston 2
Minnesota 8, Philadelphia 1
Houston 11, L.A. Angels 3
Milwaukee 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Washington 3, Oakland 2
St. Louis 5, Kansas City 4
Texas 9, San Francisco 3
Baltimore 1, Seattle 0, 10 innings
Sunday’s Games
Boston 6, Detroit 3
Minnesota 3, Philadelphia 0
Cleveland 9, Tampa Bay 2
Toronto 11, Chicago Cubs 4
Washington 8, Oakland 7
Miami 8, N.Y. Yankees 7
Milwaukee 7, Chicago White Sox 3
L.A. Angels 2, Houston 1
San Francisco 3, Texas 2, 10 innings
Baltimore 5, Seattle 3, 10 innings
Monday’s Games
Houston (Valdez 9-7) at Miami (Garrett 6-3), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 8-6) at Atlanta (Fried 3-1), 7:20 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 2-9) at St. Louis (Mikolas 6-8), 7:45 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 6-8) at Texas (Scherzer 11-4), 8:05 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 10-5) at Kansas City (Singer 8-8), 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Rodriguez 2-3) at San Diego (Darvish 8-7), 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 5-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Houston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Boston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Oakland at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta 21, N.Y. Mets 3, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 5, Toronto 4
Miami 3, N.Y. Yankees 1
Minnesota 8, Philadelphia 1
Milwaukee 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Washington 3, Oakland 2
St. Louis 5, Kansas City 4
Atlanta 6, N.Y. Mets 0, 2nd game
Arizona 3, San Diego 0
L.A. Dodgers 4, Colorado 1
Texas 9, San Francisco 3
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 2, 1st game
Minnesota 3, Philadelphia 0
Toronto 11, Chicago Cubs 4
Washington 8, Oakland 7
Miami 8, N.Y. Yankees 7
Milwaukee 7, Chicago White Sox 3
San Francisco 3, Texas 2, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 8, Colorado 3
Arizona 5, San Diego 4
Cincinnati 6, Pittsburgh 5, 10 innings, 2nd game
N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 6
Monday’s Games
Houston (Valdez 9-7) at Miami (Garrett 6-3), 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Priester 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-6), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 8-6) at Atlanta (Fried 3-1), 7:20 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 2-9) at St. Louis (Mikolas 6-8), 7:45 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 9-5) at Colorado (Flexen 1-5), 8:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Rodriguez 2-3) at San Diego (Darvish 8-7), 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 5-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Houston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Boston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Oakland at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Baltimore at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.