Live Radio
Home » Sports » Baseball Glance

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

August 13, 2023, 10:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Baltimore 73 45 .619 _
Tampa Bay 71 49 .592 3
Toronto 66 54 .550 8
Boston 62 56 .525 11
New York 60 58 .508 13

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 62 58 .517 _
Cleveland 57 62 .479
Detroit 53 65 .449 8
Chicago 47 72 .395 14½
Kansas City 38 81 .319 23½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Texas 70 48 .593 _
Houston 68 51 .571
Seattle 63 54 .538
Los Angeles 59 60 .496 11½
Oakland 33 85 .280 37

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 75 42 .641 _
Philadelphia 65 54 .546 11
Miami 62 57 .521 14
New York 53 65 .449 22½
Washington 53 66 .445 23

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 65 54 .546 _
Cincinnati 62 58 .517
Chicago 61 57 .517
Pittsburgh 53 65 .449 11½
St. Louis 52 66 .441 12½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 71 46 .607 _
San Francisco 63 55 .534
Arizona 59 59 .500 12½
San Diego 56 62 .475 15½
Colorado 45 73 .381 26½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 5, Toronto 4

Miami 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 5

Detroit 6, Boston 2

Minnesota 8, Philadelphia 1

Houston 11, L.A. Angels 3

Milwaukee 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Washington 3, Oakland 2

St. Louis 5, Kansas City 4

Texas 9, San Francisco 3

Baltimore 1, Seattle 0, 10 innings

Sunday’s Games

Boston 6, Detroit 3

Minnesota 3, Philadelphia 0

Cleveland 9, Tampa Bay 2

Toronto 11, Chicago Cubs 4

Washington 8, Oakland 7

Miami 8, N.Y. Yankees 7

Milwaukee 7, Chicago White Sox 3

L.A. Angels 2, Houston 1

San Francisco 3, Texas 2, 10 innings

Baltimore 5, Seattle 3, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

Houston (Valdez 9-7) at Miami (Garrett 6-3), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 8-6) at Atlanta (Fried 3-1), 7:20 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 2-9) at St. Louis (Mikolas 6-8), 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 6-8) at Texas (Scherzer 11-4), 8:05 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 10-5) at Kansas City (Singer 8-8), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Rodriguez 2-3) at San Diego (Darvish 8-7), 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 5-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Oakland at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta 21, N.Y. Mets 3, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 5, Toronto 4

Miami 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

Minnesota 8, Philadelphia 1

Milwaukee 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Washington 3, Oakland 2

St. Louis 5, Kansas City 4

Atlanta 6, N.Y. Mets 0, 2nd game

Arizona 3, San Diego 0

L.A. Dodgers 4, Colorado 1

Texas 9, San Francisco 3

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 2, 1st game

Minnesota 3, Philadelphia 0

Toronto 11, Chicago Cubs 4

Washington 8, Oakland 7

Miami 8, N.Y. Yankees 7

Milwaukee 7, Chicago White Sox 3

San Francisco 3, Texas 2, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 8, Colorado 3

Arizona 5, San Diego 4

Cincinnati 6, Pittsburgh 5, 10 innings, 2nd game

N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 6

Monday’s Games

Houston (Valdez 9-7) at Miami (Garrett 6-3), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Priester 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-6), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 8-6) at Atlanta (Fried 3-1), 7:20 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 2-9) at St. Louis (Mikolas 6-8), 7:45 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 9-5) at Colorado (Flexen 1-5), 8:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Rodriguez 2-3) at San Diego (Darvish 8-7), 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 5-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Oakland at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Baltimore at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up