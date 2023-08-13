All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|72
|45
|.615
|_
|Tampa Bay
|71
|48
|.597
|2
|Toronto
|65
|54
|.546
|8
|Boston
|61
|56
|.521
|11
|New York
|60
|57
|.513
|12
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|61
|58
|.513
|_
|Cleveland
|56
|62
|.475
|4½
|Detroit
|53
|64
|.453
|7
|Chicago
|47
|71
|.398
|13½
|Kansas City
|38
|81
|.319
|23
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|70
|47
|.598
|_
|Houston
|68
|50
|.576
|2½
|Seattle
|63
|53
|.543
|6½
|Los Angeles
|58
|60
|.492
|12½
|Oakland
|33
|84
|.282
|37
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|75
|41
|.647
|_
|Philadelphia
|65
|53
|.551
|11
|Miami
|61
|57
|.517
|15
|New York
|52
|65
|.444
|23½
|Washington
|52
|66
|.441
|24
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|64
|54
|.542
|_
|Chicago
|61
|56
|.521
|2½
|Cincinnati
|61
|57
|.517
|3
|Pittsburgh
|52
|64
|.448
|11
|St. Louis
|52
|66
|.441
|12
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|70
|46
|.603
|_
|San Francisco
|62
|55
|.530
|8½
|Arizona
|58
|59
|.496
|12½
|San Diego
|56
|61
|.479
|14½
|Colorado
|45
|72
|.385
|25½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 9, Miami 4
Tampa Bay 9, Cleveland 8
Boston 5, Detroit 2
Philadelphia 13, Minnesota 2
Chicago Cubs 6, Toronto 2
Washington 8, Oakland 2
Houston 11, L.A. Angels 3
Kansas City 12, St. Louis 8
Milwaukee 7, Chicago White Sox 6, 10 innings
Seattle 9, Baltimore 2
Texas 2, San Francisco 1
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 5, Toronto 4
Miami 3, N.Y. Yankees 1
Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 5
Detroit 6, Boston 2
Minnesota 8, Philadelphia 1
Houston 11, L.A. Angels 3
Milwaukee 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Washington 3, Oakland 2
St. Louis 5, Kansas City 4
Texas 9, San Francisco 3
Baltimore 1, Seattle 0, 10 innings
Sunday’s Games
Detroit (Rodriguez 8-5) at Boston (Crawford 5-6), 12:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Gray 5-5) at Philadelphia (Suárez 2-5), 1:35 p.m.
Oakland (Waldichuk 2-7) at Washington (Williams 5-7), 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-6) at Toronto (Ryu 0-1), 1:37 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 8-2) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 12-6), 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-3) at Miami (Pérez 5-4), 1:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Silseth 3-1) at Houston (Urquidy 2-2), 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 8-8) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-5), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 9-4) at San Francisco (Webb 9-9), 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 7-6) at Seattle (Miller 7-4), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Houston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Oakland at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 9, Miami 4
Philadelphia 13, Minnesota 2
Chicago Cubs 6, Toronto 2
Cincinnati 9, Pittsburgh 2
Washington 8, Oakland 2
Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 0
Kansas City 12, St. Louis 8
Milwaukee 7, Chicago White Sox 6, 10 innings
Texas 2, San Francisco 1
San Diego 10, Arizona 5
L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 1
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta 21, N.Y. Mets 3, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 5, Toronto 4
Miami 3, N.Y. Yankees 1
Minnesota 8, Philadelphia 1
Milwaukee 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Washington 3, Oakland 2
St. Louis 5, Kansas City 4
Atlanta 6, N.Y. Mets 0, 2nd game
Arizona 3, San Diego 0
L.A. Dodgers 4, Colorado 1
Texas 9, San Francisco 3
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati (Weaver 2-4) at Pittsburgh (Keller 9-8), 1:35 p.m., 1st game
Minnesota (Gray 5-5) at Philadelphia (Suárez 2-5), 1:35 p.m.
Oakland (Waldichuk 2-7) at Washington (Williams 5-7), 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-6) at Toronto (Ryu 0-1), 1:37 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-3) at Miami (Pérez 5-4), 1:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 8-8) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-5), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 9-4) at San Francisco (Webb 9-9), 4:05 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 4-12) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 9-6), 4:10 p.m.
San Diego (Lugo 4-6) at Arizona (Pfaadt 0-6), 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (TBD) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:05 p.m., 2nd game
Atlanta (Chirinos 5-4) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 8-6), 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Houston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Oakland at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Baltimore at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
