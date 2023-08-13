All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 72 45 .615 _ Tampa Bay 71 48 .597 2…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 72 45 .615 _ Tampa Bay 71 48 .597 2 Toronto 65 54 .546 8 Boston 61 56 .521 11 New York 60 57 .513 12

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 61 58 .513 _ Cleveland 56 62 .475 4½ Detroit 53 64 .453 7 Chicago 47 71 .398 13½ Kansas City 38 81 .319 23

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 70 47 .598 _ Houston 68 50 .576 2½ Seattle 63 53 .543 6½ Los Angeles 58 60 .492 12½ Oakland 33 84 .282 37

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 75 41 .647 _ Philadelphia 65 53 .551 11 Miami 61 57 .517 15 New York 52 65 .444 23½ Washington 52 66 .441 24

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 64 54 .542 _ Chicago 61 56 .521 2½ Cincinnati 61 57 .517 3 Pittsburgh 52 64 .448 11 St. Louis 52 66 .441 12

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 70 46 .603 _ San Francisco 62 55 .530 8½ Arizona 58 59 .496 12½ San Diego 56 61 .479 14½ Colorado 45 72 .385 25½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 9, Miami 4

Tampa Bay 9, Cleveland 8

Boston 5, Detroit 2

Philadelphia 13, Minnesota 2

Chicago Cubs 6, Toronto 2

Washington 8, Oakland 2

Houston 11, L.A. Angels 3

Kansas City 12, St. Louis 8

Milwaukee 7, Chicago White Sox 6, 10 innings

Seattle 9, Baltimore 2

Texas 2, San Francisco 1

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 5, Toronto 4

Miami 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 5

Detroit 6, Boston 2

Minnesota 8, Philadelphia 1

Houston 11, L.A. Angels 3

Milwaukee 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Washington 3, Oakland 2

St. Louis 5, Kansas City 4

Texas 9, San Francisco 3

Baltimore 1, Seattle 0, 10 innings

Sunday’s Games

Detroit (Rodriguez 8-5) at Boston (Crawford 5-6), 12:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 5-5) at Philadelphia (Suárez 2-5), 1:35 p.m.

Oakland (Waldichuk 2-7) at Washington (Williams 5-7), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-6) at Toronto (Ryu 0-1), 1:37 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 8-2) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 12-6), 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-3) at Miami (Pérez 5-4), 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Silseth 3-1) at Houston (Urquidy 2-2), 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 8-8) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-5), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 9-4) at San Francisco (Webb 9-9), 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 7-6) at Seattle (Miller 7-4), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Houston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Oakland at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 9, Miami 4

Philadelphia 13, Minnesota 2

Chicago Cubs 6, Toronto 2

Cincinnati 9, Pittsburgh 2

Washington 8, Oakland 2

Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 0

Kansas City 12, St. Louis 8

Milwaukee 7, Chicago White Sox 6, 10 innings

Texas 2, San Francisco 1

San Diego 10, Arizona 5

L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 1

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta 21, N.Y. Mets 3, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 5, Toronto 4

Miami 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

Minnesota 8, Philadelphia 1

Milwaukee 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Washington 3, Oakland 2

St. Louis 5, Kansas City 4

Atlanta 6, N.Y. Mets 0, 2nd game

Arizona 3, San Diego 0

L.A. Dodgers 4, Colorado 1

Texas 9, San Francisco 3

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati (Weaver 2-4) at Pittsburgh (Keller 9-8), 1:35 p.m., 1st game

Minnesota (Gray 5-5) at Philadelphia (Suárez 2-5), 1:35 p.m.

Oakland (Waldichuk 2-7) at Washington (Williams 5-7), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-6) at Toronto (Ryu 0-1), 1:37 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-3) at Miami (Pérez 5-4), 1:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 8-8) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-5), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 9-4) at San Francisco (Webb 9-9), 4:05 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 4-12) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 9-6), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lugo 4-6) at Arizona (Pfaadt 0-6), 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (TBD) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:05 p.m., 2nd game

Atlanta (Chirinos 5-4) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 8-6), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Houston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Oakland at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Baltimore at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

