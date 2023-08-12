All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|71
|45
|.612
|_
|Tampa Bay
|70
|48
|.593
|2
|Toronto
|65
|53
|.551
|7
|Boston
|61
|55
|.526
|10
|New York
|60
|56
|.517
|11
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|60
|58
|.508
|_
|Cleveland
|56
|61
|.479
|3½
|Detroit
|52
|64
|.448
|7
|Chicago
|47
|70
|.402
|12½
|Kansas City
|38
|80
|.322
|22
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|69
|47
|.595
|_
|Houston
|67
|50
|.573
|2½
|Seattle
|63
|52
|.548
|5½
|Los Angeles
|58
|59
|.496
|11½
|Oakland
|33
|83
|.284
|36
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|73
|41
|.640
|_
|Philadelphia
|65
|52
|.556
|9½
|Miami
|60
|57
|.513
|14½
|New York
|52
|63
|.452
|21½
|Washington
|51
|66
|.436
|23½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|63
|54
|.538
|_
|Cincinnati
|61
|57
|.517
|2½
|Chicago
|60
|56
|.517
|2½
|Pittsburgh
|52
|64
|.448
|10½
|St. Louis
|51
|66
|.436
|12
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|69
|46
|.600
|_
|San Francisco
|62
|54
|.534
|7½
|Arizona
|57
|59
|.491
|12½
|San Diego
|56
|60
|.483
|13½
|Colorado
|45
|71
|.388
|24½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Baltimore 5, Houston 4
Detroit 3, Minnesota 0
Cleveland 4, Toronto 3
St. Louis 5, Tampa Bay 2
Boston 2, Kansas City 0
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 9, Miami 4
Tampa Bay 9, Cleveland 8
Boston 5, Detroit 2
Philadelphia 13, Minnesota 2
Chicago Cubs 6, Toronto 2
Washington 8, Oakland 2
Houston 11, L.A. Angels 3
Kansas City 12, St. Louis 8
Milwaukee 7, Chicago White Sox 6, 10 innings
Seattle 9, Baltimore 2
Texas 2, San Francisco 1
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Steele 13-3) at Toronto (Bassitt 11-6), 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Williams 1-3) at Tampa Bay (Armstrong 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Detroit (Manning 3-4) at Boston (Bello 8-6), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Miami (Alcantara 4-10), 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota (López 7-6) at Philadelphia (Walker 13-4), 6:05 p.m.
Oakland (Medina 3-8) at Washington (Irvin 3-5), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Matz 3-7) at Kansas City (Ragans 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Anderson 5-3) at Houston (France 8-3), 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 1-4), 7:15 p.m.
Texas (Heaney 9-6) at San Francisco (Cobb 6-3), 9:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Irvin 1-3) at Seattle (Kirby 10-8), 9:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Detroit at Boston, 12:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Oakland at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh 7, Atlanta 5
St. Louis 5, Tampa Bay 2
Philadelphia 6, Washington 2
L.A. Dodgers 2, Colorado 1
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 9, Miami 4
Philadelphia 13, Minnesota 2
Chicago Cubs 6, Toronto 2
Cincinnati 9, Pittsburgh 2
Washington 8, Oakland 2
Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 0
Kansas City 12, St. Louis 8
Milwaukee 7, Chicago White Sox 6, 10 innings
Texas 2, San Francisco 1
San Diego 10, Arizona 5
L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 1
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta (Winans 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Reyes 0-1), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Chicago Cubs (Steele 13-3) at Toronto (Bassitt 11-6), 3:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Miami (Alcantara 4-10), 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota (López 7-6) at Philadelphia (Walker 13-4), 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Williamson 4-2) at Pittsburgh (Jackson 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Oakland (Medina 3-8) at Washington (Irvin 3-5), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Matz 3-7) at Kansas City (Ragans 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Strider 12-4) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 0-3), 7:15 p.m., 2nd game
Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 1-4), 7:15 p.m.
San Diego (Hill 7-11) at Arizona (Gallen 11-5), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Heaney 9-6) at San Francisco (Cobb 6-3), 9:05 p.m.
Colorado (Lambert 2-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 7-4), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Oakland at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.