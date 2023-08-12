All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 71 45 .612 _ Tampa Bay 70 48 .593 2…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 71 45 .612 _ Tampa Bay 70 48 .593 2 Toronto 65 53 .551 7 Boston 61 55 .526 10 New York 60 56 .517 11

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 60 58 .508 _ Cleveland 56 61 .479 3½ Detroit 52 64 .448 7 Chicago 47 70 .402 12½ Kansas City 38 80 .322 22

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 69 47 .595 _ Houston 67 50 .573 2½ Seattle 63 52 .548 5½ Los Angeles 58 59 .496 11½ Oakland 33 83 .284 36

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 73 41 .640 _ Philadelphia 65 52 .556 9½ Miami 60 57 .513 14½ New York 52 63 .452 21½ Washington 51 66 .436 23½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 63 54 .538 _ Cincinnati 61 57 .517 2½ Chicago 60 56 .517 2½ Pittsburgh 52 64 .448 10½ St. Louis 51 66 .436 12

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 69 46 .600 _ San Francisco 62 54 .534 7½ Arizona 57 59 .491 12½ San Diego 56 60 .483 13½ Colorado 45 71 .388 24½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore 5, Houston 4

Detroit 3, Minnesota 0

Cleveland 4, Toronto 3

St. Louis 5, Tampa Bay 2

Boston 2, Kansas City 0

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 9, Miami 4

Tampa Bay 9, Cleveland 8

Boston 5, Detroit 2

Philadelphia 13, Minnesota 2

Chicago Cubs 6, Toronto 2

Washington 8, Oakland 2

Houston 11, L.A. Angels 3

Kansas City 12, St. Louis 8

Milwaukee 7, Chicago White Sox 6, 10 innings

Seattle 9, Baltimore 2

Texas 2, San Francisco 1

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Steele 13-3) at Toronto (Bassitt 11-6), 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Williams 1-3) at Tampa Bay (Armstrong 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 3-4) at Boston (Bello 8-6), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Miami (Alcantara 4-10), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (López 7-6) at Philadelphia (Walker 13-4), 6:05 p.m.

Oakland (Medina 3-8) at Washington (Irvin 3-5), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Matz 3-7) at Kansas City (Ragans 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 5-3) at Houston (France 8-3), 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 1-4), 7:15 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 9-6) at San Francisco (Cobb 6-3), 9:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Irvin 1-3) at Seattle (Kirby 10-8), 9:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Detroit at Boston, 12:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 7, Atlanta 5

St. Louis 5, Tampa Bay 2

Philadelphia 6, Washington 2

L.A. Dodgers 2, Colorado 1

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 9, Miami 4

Philadelphia 13, Minnesota 2

Chicago Cubs 6, Toronto 2

Cincinnati 9, Pittsburgh 2

Washington 8, Oakland 2

Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 0

Kansas City 12, St. Louis 8

Milwaukee 7, Chicago White Sox 6, 10 innings

Texas 2, San Francisco 1

San Diego 10, Arizona 5

L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 1

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta (Winans 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Reyes 0-1), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs (Steele 13-3) at Toronto (Bassitt 11-6), 3:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Miami (Alcantara 4-10), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (López 7-6) at Philadelphia (Walker 13-4), 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Williamson 4-2) at Pittsburgh (Jackson 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Medina 3-8) at Washington (Irvin 3-5), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Matz 3-7) at Kansas City (Ragans 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 12-4) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 0-3), 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 1-4), 7:15 p.m.

San Diego (Hill 7-11) at Arizona (Gallen 11-5), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 9-6) at San Francisco (Cobb 6-3), 9:05 p.m.

Colorado (Lambert 2-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 7-4), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

