All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|71
|44
|.617
|_
|Tampa Bay
|69
|48
|.590
|3
|Toronto
|65
|52
|.556
|7
|Boston
|60
|55
|.522
|11
|New York
|59
|56
|.513
|12
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|60
|57
|.513
|_
|Cleveland
|56
|60
|.483
|3½
|Detroit
|52
|63
|.452
|7
|Chicago
|47
|69
|.405
|12½
|Kansas City
|37
|80
|.316
|23
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|68
|47
|.591
|_
|Houston
|66
|50
|.569
|2½
|Seattle
|62
|52
|.544
|5½
|Los Angeles
|58
|58
|.500
|10½
|Oakland
|33
|82
|.287
|35
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|72
|41
|.637
|_
|Philadelphia
|64
|52
|.552
|9½
|Miami
|60
|56
|.517
|13½
|New York
|52
|62
|.456
|20½
|Washington
|50
|66
|.431
|23½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|62
|54
|.534
|_
|Cincinnati
|60
|57
|.513
|2½
|Chicago
|59
|56
|.513
|2½
|Pittsburgh
|52
|63
|.452
|9½
|St. Louis
|51
|65
|.440
|11
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|68
|46
|.596
|_
|San Francisco
|62
|53
|.539
|6½
|Arizona
|57
|58
|.496
|11½
|San Diego
|55
|60
|.478
|13½
|Colorado
|45
|70
|.391
|23½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Oakland 2, Texas 0
St. Louis 6, Tampa Bay 4
Boston 4, Kansas City 3
Detroit 9, Minnesota 5
Toronto 1, Cleveland 0
Houston 8, Baltimore 2
Chicago White Sox 9, N.Y. Yankees 2
L.A. Angels 4, San Francisco 1
Seattle 6, San Diego 1
Thursday’s Games
Baltimore 5, Houston 4
Detroit 3, Minnesota 0
Cleveland 4, Toronto 3
St. Louis 5, Tampa Bay 2
Boston 2, Kansas City 0
Friday’s Games
Cleveland (Curry 3-1) at Tampa Bay (Civale 5-3), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Vásquez 1-1) at Miami (Luzardo 8-6), 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Keuchel 0-0) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-3), 7:05 p.m.
Oakland (Blackburn 2-2) at Washington (Adon 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Assad 1-2) at Toronto (Berríos 9-7), 7:07 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 2-1) at Boston (Sale 5-2), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-8) at Houston (Verlander 6-6), 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 9-6) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 5-10), 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 3-6) at Kansas City (Coleman 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Gibson 11-6) at Seattle (Castillo 7-7), 10:10 p.m.
Texas (Gray 7-5) at San Francisco (Alexander 6-2), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.
Texas at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Miami 5, Cincinnati 4
Milwaukee 7, Colorado 6, 10 innings
Philadelphia 7, Washington 0
St. Louis 6, Tampa Bay 4
N.Y. Mets 4, Chicago Cubs 3
Atlanta 6, Pittsburgh 5
L.A. Angels 4, San Francisco 1
L.A. Dodgers 2, Arizona 0
Seattle 6, San Diego 1
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh 7, Atlanta 5
St. Louis 5, Tampa Bay 2
Philadelphia 6, Washington 2
L.A. Dodgers 2, Colorado 1
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Vásquez 1-1) at Miami (Luzardo 8-6), 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Abbott 6-3) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 6-11), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Keuchel 0-0) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-3), 7:05 p.m.
Oakland (Blackburn 2-2) at Washington (Adon 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Assad 1-2) at Toronto (Berríos 9-7), 7:07 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 10-10) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 6-5), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 9-6) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 5-10), 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 3-6) at Kansas City (Coleman 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 8-8) at Arizona (Nelson 6-6), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 9-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 8-9), 10:10 p.m.
Texas (Gray 7-5) at San Francisco (Alexander 6-2), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game
Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
