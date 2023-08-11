All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 71 44 .617 _ Tampa Bay 69 48 .590 3…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 71 44 .617 _ Tampa Bay 69 48 .590 3 Toronto 65 52 .556 7 Boston 60 55 .522 11 New York 59 56 .513 12

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 60 57 .513 _ Cleveland 56 60 .483 3½ Detroit 52 63 .452 7 Chicago 47 69 .405 12½ Kansas City 37 80 .316 23

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 68 47 .591 _ Houston 66 50 .569 2½ Seattle 62 52 .544 5½ Los Angeles 58 58 .500 10½ Oakland 33 82 .287 35

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 72 41 .637 _ Philadelphia 64 52 .552 9½ Miami 60 56 .517 13½ New York 52 62 .456 20½ Washington 50 66 .431 23½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 62 54 .534 _ Cincinnati 60 57 .513 2½ Chicago 59 56 .513 2½ Pittsburgh 52 63 .452 9½ St. Louis 51 65 .440 11

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 68 46 .596 _ San Francisco 62 53 .539 6½ Arizona 57 58 .496 11½ San Diego 55 60 .478 13½ Colorado 45 70 .391 23½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Oakland 2, Texas 0

St. Louis 6, Tampa Bay 4

Boston 4, Kansas City 3

Detroit 9, Minnesota 5

Toronto 1, Cleveland 0

Houston 8, Baltimore 2

Chicago White Sox 9, N.Y. Yankees 2

L.A. Angels 4, San Francisco 1

Seattle 6, San Diego 1

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore 5, Houston 4

Detroit 3, Minnesota 0

Cleveland 4, Toronto 3

St. Louis 5, Tampa Bay 2

Boston 2, Kansas City 0

Friday’s Games

Cleveland (Curry 3-1) at Tampa Bay (Civale 5-3), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Vásquez 1-1) at Miami (Luzardo 8-6), 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Keuchel 0-0) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-3), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 2-2) at Washington (Adon 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Assad 1-2) at Toronto (Berríos 9-7), 7:07 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 2-1) at Boston (Sale 5-2), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-8) at Houston (Verlander 6-6), 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 9-6) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 5-10), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 3-6) at Kansas City (Coleman 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Gibson 11-6) at Seattle (Castillo 7-7), 10:10 p.m.

Texas (Gray 7-5) at San Francisco (Alexander 6-2), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Miami 5, Cincinnati 4

Milwaukee 7, Colorado 6, 10 innings

Philadelphia 7, Washington 0

St. Louis 6, Tampa Bay 4

N.Y. Mets 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Atlanta 6, Pittsburgh 5

L.A. Angels 4, San Francisco 1

L.A. Dodgers 2, Arizona 0

Seattle 6, San Diego 1

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 7, Atlanta 5

St. Louis 5, Tampa Bay 2

Philadelphia 6, Washington 2

L.A. Dodgers 2, Colorado 1

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Vásquez 1-1) at Miami (Luzardo 8-6), 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 6-3) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 6-11), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Keuchel 0-0) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-3), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 2-2) at Washington (Adon 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Assad 1-2) at Toronto (Berríos 9-7), 7:07 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 10-10) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 6-5), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 9-6) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 5-10), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 3-6) at Kansas City (Coleman 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 8-8) at Arizona (Nelson 6-6), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 9-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 8-9), 10:10 p.m.

Texas (Gray 7-5) at San Francisco (Alexander 6-2), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

