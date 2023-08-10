All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|70
|44
|.614
|_
|Tampa Bay
|69
|47
|.595
|2
|Toronto
|65
|51
|.560
|6
|Boston
|59
|55
|.518
|11
|New York
|59
|56
|.513
|11½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|60
|56
|.517
|_
|Cleveland
|55
|60
|.478
|4½
|Detroit
|51
|63
|.447
|8
|Chicago
|47
|69
|.405
|13
|Kansas City
|37
|79
|.319
|23
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|68
|47
|.591
|_
|Houston
|66
|49
|.574
|2
|Seattle
|62
|52
|.544
|5½
|Los Angeles
|58
|58
|.500
|10½
|Oakland
|33
|82
|.287
|35
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|72
|40
|.643
|_
|Philadelphia
|63
|52
|.548
|10½
|Miami
|60
|56
|.517
|14
|New York
|52
|62
|.456
|21
|Washington
|50
|65
|.435
|23½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|62
|54
|.534
|_
|Cincinnati
|60
|57
|.513
|2½
|Chicago
|59
|56
|.513
|2½
|Pittsburgh
|51
|63
|.447
|10
|St. Louis
|50
|65
|.435
|11½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|67
|46
|.593
|_
|San Francisco
|62
|53
|.539
|6
|Arizona
|57
|58
|.496
|11
|San Diego
|55
|60
|.478
|13
|Colorado
|45
|69
|.395
|22½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 4, St. Louis 2
Detroit 6, Minnesota 0
Cleveland 1, Toronto 0
Houston 7, Baltimore 6
Kansas City 9, Boston 3
N.Y. Yankees 7, Chicago White Sox 1
Seattle 2, San Diego 0
Texas 6, Oakland 1
L.A. Angels 7, San Francisco 5
Wednesday’s Games
Oakland 2, Texas 0
St. Louis 6, Tampa Bay 4
Boston 4, Kansas City 3
Detroit 9, Minnesota 5
Toronto 1, Cleveland 0
Houston 8, Baltimore 2
Chicago White Sox 9, N.Y. Yankees 2
L.A. Angels 4, San Francisco 1
Seattle 6, San Diego 1
Thursday’s Games
Houston (Brown 8-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 10-4), 12:35 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 3-6) at Detroit (Olson 1-5), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 3-8) at Cleveland (Syndergaard 1-5), 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Liberatore 1-4) at Tampa Bay (Littell 2-2), 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Cox 0-1) at Boston (Paxton 6-3), 7:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Texas at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia 8, Washington 4, 1st game
Tampa Bay 4, St. Louis 2
Miami 3, Cincinnati 2
Chicago Cubs 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Atlanta 8, Pittsburgh 6
Washington 5, Philadelphia 4, 2nd game
Colorado 7, Milwaukee 3, 10 innings
Seattle 2, San Diego 0
L.A. Angels 7, San Francisco 5
L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 4
Wednesday’s Games
Miami 5, Cincinnati 4
Milwaukee 7, Colorado 6, 10 innings
Philadelphia 7, Washington 0
St. Louis 6, Tampa Bay 4
N.Y. Mets 4, Chicago Cubs 3
Atlanta 6, Pittsburgh 5
L.A. Angels 4, San Francisco 1
L.A. Dodgers 2, Arizona 0
Seattle 6, San Diego 1
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta (Elder 8-3) at Pittsburgh (Falter 0-7), 12:35 p.m.
St. Louis (Liberatore 1-4) at Tampa Bay (Littell 2-2), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 7-11) at Philadelphia (Nola 9-8), 6:40 p.m.
Colorado (Blach 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 10-4), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Texas at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
