All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 70 44 .614 _ Tampa Bay 69 47 .595 2 Toronto 65 51 .560 6 Boston 59 55 .518 11 New York 59 56 .513 11½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 60 56 .517 _ Cleveland 55 60 .478 4½ Detroit 51 63 .447 8 Chicago 47 69 .405 13 Kansas City 37 79 .319 23

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 68 47 .591 _ Houston 66 49 .574 2 Seattle 62 52 .544 5½ Los Angeles 58 58 .500 10½ Oakland 33 82 .287 35

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 72 40 .643 _ Philadelphia 63 52 .548 10½ Miami 60 56 .517 14 New York 52 62 .456 21 Washington 50 65 .435 23½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 62 54 .534 _ Cincinnati 60 57 .513 2½ Chicago 59 56 .513 2½ Pittsburgh 51 63 .447 10 St. Louis 50 65 .435 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 67 46 .593 _ San Francisco 62 53 .539 6 Arizona 57 58 .496 11 San Diego 55 60 .478 13 Colorado 45 69 .395 22½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, St. Louis 2

Detroit 6, Minnesota 0

Cleveland 1, Toronto 0

Houston 7, Baltimore 6

Kansas City 9, Boston 3

N.Y. Yankees 7, Chicago White Sox 1

Seattle 2, San Diego 0

Texas 6, Oakland 1

L.A. Angels 7, San Francisco 5

Wednesday’s Games

Oakland 2, Texas 0

St. Louis 6, Tampa Bay 4

Boston 4, Kansas City 3

Detroit 9, Minnesota 5

Toronto 1, Cleveland 0

Houston 8, Baltimore 2

Chicago White Sox 9, N.Y. Yankees 2

L.A. Angels 4, San Francisco 1

Seattle 6, San Diego 1

Thursday’s Games

Houston (Brown 8-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 10-4), 12:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 3-6) at Detroit (Olson 1-5), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 3-8) at Cleveland (Syndergaard 1-5), 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Liberatore 1-4) at Tampa Bay (Littell 2-2), 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Cox 0-1) at Boston (Paxton 6-3), 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia 8, Washington 4, 1st game

Tampa Bay 4, St. Louis 2

Miami 3, Cincinnati 2

Chicago Cubs 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Atlanta 8, Pittsburgh 6

Washington 5, Philadelphia 4, 2nd game

Colorado 7, Milwaukee 3, 10 innings

Seattle 2, San Diego 0

L.A. Angels 7, San Francisco 5

L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 4

Wednesday’s Games

Miami 5, Cincinnati 4

Milwaukee 7, Colorado 6, 10 innings

Philadelphia 7, Washington 0

St. Louis 6, Tampa Bay 4

N.Y. Mets 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Atlanta 6, Pittsburgh 5

L.A. Angels 4, San Francisco 1

L.A. Dodgers 2, Arizona 0

Seattle 6, San Diego 1

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta (Elder 8-3) at Pittsburgh (Falter 0-7), 12:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Liberatore 1-4) at Tampa Bay (Littell 2-2), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 7-11) at Philadelphia (Nola 9-8), 6:40 p.m.

Colorado (Blach 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 10-4), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

