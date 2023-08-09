All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|70
|43
|.619
|_
|Tampa Bay
|69
|46
|.600
|2
|Toronto
|64
|51
|.557
|7
|New York
|59
|55
|.518
|11½
|Boston
|58
|55
|.513
|12
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|60
|55
|.522
|_
|Cleveland
|55
|59
|.482
|4½
|Detroit
|50
|63
|.442
|9
|Chicago
|46
|69
|.400
|14
|Kansas City
|37
|78
|.322
|23
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|68
|46
|.596
|_
|Houston
|65
|49
|.570
|3
|Seattle
|61
|52
|.540
|6½
|Los Angeles
|57
|58
|.496
|11½
|Oakland
|32
|82
|.281
|36
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|71
|40
|.640
|_
|Philadelphia
|62
|52
|.544
|10½
|Miami
|59
|56
|.513
|14
|New York
|51
|62
|.451
|21
|Washington
|50
|64
|.439
|22½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|61
|54
|.530
|_
|Chicago
|59
|55
|.518
|1½
|Cincinnati
|60
|56
|.517
|1½
|Pittsburgh
|51
|62
|.451
|9
|St. Louis
|49
|65
|.430
|11½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|66
|46
|.589
|_
|San Francisco
|62
|52
|.544
|5
|Arizona
|57
|57
|.500
|10
|San Diego
|55
|59
|.482
|12
|Colorado
|45
|68
|.398
|21½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Minnesota 9, Detroit 3
Toronto 3, Cleveland 1
Boston 6, Kansas City 2
Chicago White Sox 5, N.Y. Yankees 1
Texas 5, Oakland 3
San Francisco 8, L.A. Angels 3
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 4, St. Louis 2
Detroit 6, Minnesota 0
Cleveland 1, Toronto 0
Houston 7, Baltimore 6
Kansas City 9, Boston 3
N.Y. Yankees 7, Chicago White Sox 1
Seattle 2, San Diego 0
Texas 6, Oakland 1
L.A. Angels 7, San Francisco 5
Wednesday’s Games
Texas (Montgomery 7-9) at Oakland (Tarnok 0-1), 3:37 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 6-5) at Detroit (Faedo 2-4), 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 2-0) at Tampa Bay (Beeks 2-3), 6:40 p.m.
Houston (Javier 7-2) at Baltimore (Flaherty 8-6), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Lyles 3-12) at Boston (Pivetta 7-6), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 8-6) at Cleveland (Allen 5-4), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-6) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 4-5), 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-5), 9:38 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 8-7) at Seattle (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Houston at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers 13, San Diego 7
Cincinnati 5, Miami 2
N.Y. Mets 11, Chicago Cubs 2
Pittsburgh 7, Atlanta 6
Milwaukee 12, Colorado 1
San Francisco 8, L.A. Angels 3
Washington at Philadelphia, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia 8, Washington 4, 1st game
Tampa Bay 4, St. Louis 2
Miami 3, Cincinnati 2
Chicago Cubs 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Atlanta 8, Pittsburgh 6
Washington 5, Philadelphia 4, 2nd game
Colorado 7, Milwaukee 3, 10 innings
Seattle 2, San Diego 0
L.A. Angels 7, San Francisco 5
L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 4
Wednesday’s Games
Miami (Cueto 0-3) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 6-7), 12:35 p.m.
Colorado (Flexen 1-5) at Milwaukee (Houser 4-3), 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 2-0) at Tampa Bay (Beeks 2-3), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Gore 6-8) at Philadelphia (Lorenzen 6-7), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 3-1) at Pittsburgh (Priester 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-6) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-7), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-5), 9:38 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Miller 6-2) at Arizona (Kelly 9-5), 9:40 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 8-7) at Seattle (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
