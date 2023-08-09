All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 70 43 .619 _ Tampa Bay 69 46 .600 2…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 70 43 .619 _ Tampa Bay 69 46 .600 2 Toronto 64 51 .557 7 New York 59 55 .518 11½ Boston 58 55 .513 12

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 60 55 .522 _ Cleveland 55 59 .482 4½ Detroit 50 63 .442 9 Chicago 46 69 .400 14 Kansas City 37 78 .322 23

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 68 46 .596 _ Houston 65 49 .570 3 Seattle 61 52 .540 6½ Los Angeles 57 58 .496 11½ Oakland 32 82 .281 36

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 71 40 .640 _ Philadelphia 62 52 .544 10½ Miami 59 56 .513 14 New York 51 62 .451 21 Washington 50 64 .439 22½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 61 54 .530 _ Chicago 59 55 .518 1½ Cincinnati 60 56 .517 1½ Pittsburgh 51 62 .451 9 St. Louis 49 65 .430 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 66 46 .589 _ San Francisco 62 52 .544 5 Arizona 57 57 .500 10 San Diego 55 59 .482 12 Colorado 45 68 .398 21½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Minnesota 9, Detroit 3

Toronto 3, Cleveland 1

Boston 6, Kansas City 2

Chicago White Sox 5, N.Y. Yankees 1

Texas 5, Oakland 3

San Francisco 8, L.A. Angels 3

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, St. Louis 2

Detroit 6, Minnesota 0

Cleveland 1, Toronto 0

Houston 7, Baltimore 6

Kansas City 9, Boston 3

N.Y. Yankees 7, Chicago White Sox 1

Seattle 2, San Diego 0

Texas 6, Oakland 1

L.A. Angels 7, San Francisco 5

Wednesday’s Games

Texas (Montgomery 7-9) at Oakland (Tarnok 0-1), 3:37 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 6-5) at Detroit (Faedo 2-4), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 2-0) at Tampa Bay (Beeks 2-3), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (Javier 7-2) at Baltimore (Flaherty 8-6), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Lyles 3-12) at Boston (Pivetta 7-6), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 8-6) at Cleveland (Allen 5-4), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-6) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 4-5), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-5), 9:38 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 8-7) at Seattle (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Houston at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 13, San Diego 7

Cincinnati 5, Miami 2

N.Y. Mets 11, Chicago Cubs 2

Pittsburgh 7, Atlanta 6

Milwaukee 12, Colorado 1

San Francisco 8, L.A. Angels 3

Washington at Philadelphia, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia 8, Washington 4, 1st game

Tampa Bay 4, St. Louis 2

Miami 3, Cincinnati 2

Chicago Cubs 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Atlanta 8, Pittsburgh 6

Washington 5, Philadelphia 4, 2nd game

Colorado 7, Milwaukee 3, 10 innings

Seattle 2, San Diego 0

L.A. Angels 7, San Francisco 5

L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 4

Wednesday’s Games

Miami (Cueto 0-3) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 6-7), 12:35 p.m.

Colorado (Flexen 1-5) at Milwaukee (Houser 4-3), 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 2-0) at Tampa Bay (Beeks 2-3), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Gore 6-8) at Philadelphia (Lorenzen 6-7), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 3-1) at Pittsburgh (Priester 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-6) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-7), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-5), 9:38 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Miller 6-2) at Arizona (Kelly 9-5), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 8-7) at Seattle (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

