All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 70 42 .625 _ Tampa Bay 68 46 .596 3 Toronto 64 50 .561 7 Boston 58 54 .518 12 New York 58 55 .513 12½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 60 54 .526 _ Cleveland 54 59 .478 5½ Detroit 49 63 .438 10 Chicago 46 68 .404 14 Kansas City 36 78 .316 24

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 67 46 .593 _ Houston 64 49 .566 3 Seattle 60 52 .536 6½ Los Angeles 56 58 .491 11½ Oakland 32 81 .283 35

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 70 40 .636 _ Philadelphia 61 51 .545 10 Miami 58 56 .509 14 New York 51 61 .455 20 Washington 49 63 .438 22

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 61 53 .535 _ Cincinnati 60 55 .522 1½ Chicago 58 55 .513 2½ Pittsburgh 51 61 .455 9 St. Louis 49 64 .434 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 65 46 .586 _ San Francisco 62 51 .549 4 Arizona 57 56 .504 9 San Diego 55 58 .487 11 Colorado 44 68 .393 21½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 3

Philadelphia 8, Kansas City 4

Baltimore 2, N.Y. Mets 0

Toronto 13, Boston 1

Tampa Bay 10, Detroit 6

Minnesota 5, Arizona 3

Texas 6, Miami 0

Houston 9, N.Y. Yankees 7

Seattle 3, L.A. Angels 2, 10 innings

Oakland 8, San Francisco 6

Monday’s Games

Minnesota 9, Detroit 3

Toronto 3, Cleveland 1

Boston 6, Kansas City 2

Chicago White Sox 5, N.Y. Yankees 1

Texas 5, Oakland 3

San Francisco 8, L.A. Angels 3

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota (Gray 5-4) at Detroit (Rodriguez 7-5), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 6-7) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 12-6), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 9-7) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 2-3), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 7-8) at Boston (Crawford 5-5), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 9-3) at Cleveland (Bibee 7-2), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 7-6) at Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 1-4), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Giolito 6-8), 9:38 p.m.

San Diego (Martinez 5-4) at Seattle (Gilbert 9-5), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (Scherzer 10-4) at Oakland (Sears 2-8), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Texas at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 8, Kansas City 4

Baltimore 2, N.Y. Mets 0

Pittsburgh 4, Milwaukee 1

Washington 6, Cincinnati 3

Minnesota 5, Arizona 3

Colorado 1, St. Louis 0

Texas 6, Miami 0

Chicago Cubs 6, Atlanta 4

Oakland 8, San Francisco 6

L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 2

Monday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 13, San Diego 7

Cincinnati 5, Miami 2

N.Y. Mets 11, Chicago Cubs 2

Pittsburgh 7, Atlanta 6

Milwaukee 12, Colorado 1

San Francisco 8, L.A. Angels 3

Washington at Philadelphia, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Washington (Williams 5-6) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 8-5), 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Miami (Garrett 5-3) at Cincinnati (Weaver 2-4), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 6-7) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 12-6), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Chirinos 5-4) at Pittsburgh (Keller 9-8), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 6-6) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-6), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Gray 7-9) at Philadelphia (Suárez 2-5), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Colorado (Freeland 4-12) at Milwaukee (Miley 6-2), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Giolito 6-8), 9:38 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 8-6) at Arizona (Pfaadt 0-5), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Martinez 5-4) at Seattle (Gilbert 9-5), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Miami at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

