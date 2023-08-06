All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|70
|42
|.625
|_
|Tampa Bay
|68
|46
|.596
|3
|Toronto
|63
|50
|.558
|7½
|New York
|58
|54
|.518
|12
|Boston
|57
|54
|.514
|12½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|59
|54
|.522
|_
|Cleveland
|54
|58
|.482
|4½
|Detroit
|49
|62
|.441
|9
|Chicago
|45
|68
|.398
|14
|Kansas City
|36
|77
|.319
|23
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|66
|46
|.589
|_
|Houston
|64
|49
|.566
|2½
|Seattle
|60
|52
|.536
|6
|Los Angeles
|56
|57
|.496
|10½
|Oakland
|32
|80
|.286
|34
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|70
|39
|.642
|_
|Philadelphia
|61
|51
|.545
|10½
|Miami
|58
|55
|.513
|14
|New York
|50
|61
|.450
|21
|Washington
|49
|63
|.438
|22½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|60
|53
|.531
|_
|Cincinnati
|59
|55
|.518
|1½
|Chicago
|58
|54
|.518
|1½
|Pittsburgh
|50
|61
|.450
|9
|St. Louis
|49
|64
|.434
|11
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|64
|46
|.582
|_
|San Francisco
|61
|51
|.545
|4
|Arizona
|57
|56
|.504
|8½
|San Diego
|55
|57
|.491
|10
|Colorado
|44
|67
|.396
|20½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 3, Houston 1
Detroit 4, Tampa Bay 2
Texas 9, Miami 8
Toronto 5, Boston 4
Philadelphia 9, Kansas City 6
Minnesota 12, Arizona 1
Oakland 2, San Francisco 1
Baltimore 7, N.Y. Mets 3
Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 4
Seattle 3, L.A. Angels 2
Sunday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 3
Philadelphia 8, Kansas City 4
Baltimore 2, N.Y. Mets 0
Toronto 13, Boston 1
Tampa Bay 10, Detroit 6
Minnesota 5, Arizona 3
Texas 6, Miami 0
Houston 9, N.Y. Yankees 7
Seattle 3, L.A. Angels 2, 10 innings
Oakland 8, San Francisco 6
Monday’s Games
Minnesota (López 6-6) at Detroit (Wentz 2-9), 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Ragans 3-3) at Boston (Bello 8-6), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 0-1) at Cleveland (Williams 1-3), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-2) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-5), 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 9-9) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 6-8), 9:38 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 9-4) at Oakland (Waldichuk 2-7), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 8, Atlanta 6
Washington 7, Cincinnati 3
Texas 9, Miami 8
Philadelphia 9, Kansas City 6
Minnesota 12, Arizona 1
Oakland 2, San Francisco 1
St. Louis 6, Colorado 2
Baltimore 7, N.Y. Mets 3
Milwaukee 3, Pittsburgh 2, 10 innings
San Diego 8, L.A. Dodgers 3
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia 8, Kansas City 4
Baltimore 2, N.Y. Mets 0
Pittsburgh 4, Milwaukee 1
Washington 6, Cincinnati 3
Minnesota 5, Arizona 3
Colorado 1, St. Louis 0
Texas 6, Miami 0
Chicago Cubs 6, Atlanta 4
Oakland 8, San Francisco 6
L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 2
Monday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 6-4) at San Diego (Lugo 4-5), 4:10 p.m.
Miami (Pérez 5-3) at Cincinnati (Williamson 3-2), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Williams 5-6) at Philadelphia (Suárez 2-5), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Strider 12-3) at Pittsburgh (Bido 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Smyly 8-7) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 7-6), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (Lambert 2-2) at Milwaukee (Peralta 7-8), 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 9-9) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 6-8), 9:38 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Miami at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
