All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 70 42 .625 _ Tampa Bay 68 46 .596 3…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 70 42 .625 _ Tampa Bay 68 46 .596 3 Toronto 63 50 .558 7½ New York 58 54 .518 12 Boston 57 54 .514 12½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 59 54 .522 _ Cleveland 54 58 .482 4½ Detroit 49 62 .441 9 Chicago 45 68 .398 14 Kansas City 36 77 .319 23

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 66 46 .589 _ Houston 64 49 .566 2½ Seattle 60 52 .536 6 Los Angeles 56 57 .496 10½ Oakland 32 80 .286 34

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 70 39 .642 _ Philadelphia 61 51 .545 10½ Miami 58 55 .513 14 New York 50 61 .450 21 Washington 49 63 .438 22½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 60 53 .531 _ Cincinnati 59 55 .518 1½ Chicago 58 54 .518 1½ Pittsburgh 50 61 .450 9 St. Louis 49 64 .434 11

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 64 46 .582 _ San Francisco 61 51 .545 4 Arizona 57 56 .504 8½ San Diego 55 57 .491 10 Colorado 44 67 .396 20½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, Houston 1

Detroit 4, Tampa Bay 2

Texas 9, Miami 8

Toronto 5, Boston 4

Philadelphia 9, Kansas City 6

Minnesota 12, Arizona 1

Oakland 2, San Francisco 1

Baltimore 7, N.Y. Mets 3

Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 4

Seattle 3, L.A. Angels 2

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 3

Philadelphia 8, Kansas City 4

Baltimore 2, N.Y. Mets 0

Toronto 13, Boston 1

Tampa Bay 10, Detroit 6

Minnesota 5, Arizona 3

Texas 6, Miami 0

Houston 9, N.Y. Yankees 7

Seattle 3, L.A. Angels 2, 10 innings

Oakland 8, San Francisco 6

Monday’s Games

Minnesota (López 6-6) at Detroit (Wentz 2-9), 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Ragans 3-3) at Boston (Bello 8-6), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 0-1) at Cleveland (Williams 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-2) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-5), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 9-9) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 6-8), 9:38 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 9-4) at Oakland (Waldichuk 2-7), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 8, Atlanta 6

Washington 7, Cincinnati 3

Texas 9, Miami 8

Philadelphia 9, Kansas City 6

Minnesota 12, Arizona 1

Oakland 2, San Francisco 1

St. Louis 6, Colorado 2

Baltimore 7, N.Y. Mets 3

Milwaukee 3, Pittsburgh 2, 10 innings

San Diego 8, L.A. Dodgers 3

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 8, Kansas City 4

Baltimore 2, N.Y. Mets 0

Pittsburgh 4, Milwaukee 1

Washington 6, Cincinnati 3

Minnesota 5, Arizona 3

Colorado 1, St. Louis 0

Texas 6, Miami 0

Chicago Cubs 6, Atlanta 4

Oakland 8, San Francisco 6

L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 2

Monday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 6-4) at San Diego (Lugo 4-5), 4:10 p.m.

Miami (Pérez 5-3) at Cincinnati (Williamson 3-2), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Williams 5-6) at Philadelphia (Suárez 2-5), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 12-3) at Pittsburgh (Bido 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 8-7) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 7-6), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Lambert 2-2) at Milwaukee (Peralta 7-8), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 9-9) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 6-8), 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Miami at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.