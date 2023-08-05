All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 68 42 .618 _ Tampa Bay 67 45 .598 2…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 68 42 .618 _ Tampa Bay 67 45 .598 2 Toronto 61 50 .550 7½ Boston 57 52 .523 10½ New York 57 53 .518 11

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 57 54 .514 _ Cleveland 54 56 .491 2½ Detroit 48 61 .440 8 Chicago 43 68 .387 14 Kansas City 36 75 .324 21

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 64 46 .582 _ Houston 63 48 .568 1½ Seattle 58 52 .527 6 Los Angeles 56 55 .505 8½ Oakland 30 80 .273 34

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 70 37 .654 _ Philadelphia 59 51 .536 12½ Miami 58 53 .523 14 New York 50 59 .459 21 Washington 47 63 .427 24½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 59 52 .532 _ Cincinnati 59 53 .527 ½ Chicago 56 54 .509 2½ Pittsburgh 49 60 .450 9 St. Louis 48 63 .432 11

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 63 45 .583 _ San Francisco 61 49 .555 3 Arizona 57 54 .514 7½ San Diego 54 56 .491 10 Colorado 43 66 .394 20½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City 9, N.Y. Mets 2

Texas 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Baltimore 6, Toronto 1

N.Y. Yankees 4, Houston 3

Minnesota 5, St. Louis 3

Seattle 5, L.A. Angels 3

L.A. Dodgers 8, Oakland 2

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 8, Detroit 0

Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 2

Toronto 7, Boston 3

Houston 7, N.Y. Yankees 3

Kansas City 7, Philadelphia 5

Baltimore 10, N.Y. Mets 3

Texas 6, Miami 2

Minnesota 3, Arizona 2

Seattle 9, L.A. Angels 7

Saturday’s Games

Houston (Verlander 6-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 5-2), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Civale 5-2) at Detroit (Skubal 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

Miami (Soriano 0-0) at Texas (Gray 6-5), 4:05 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 8-7) at Boston (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Marsh 0-5) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-3), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 6-4) at Baltimore (Gibson 10-6), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Stripling 0-4) at Oakland (Blackburn 2-2), 7:07 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 6-5) at Minnesota (Maeda 2-6), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-10) at Cleveland (Syndergaard 1-4), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 9-8) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 5-2), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 12:05 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Miami at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia 4, Miami 2

Kansas City 9, N.Y. Mets 2

San Francisco 1, Arizona 0

Milwaukee 14, Pittsburgh 1

Minnesota 5, St. Louis 3

Chicago Cubs 5, Cincinnati 3

L.A. Dodgers 8, Oakland 2

Friday’s Games

Atlanta 8, Chicago Cubs 0

Washington 6, Cincinnati 3, 10 innings

Kansas City 7, Philadelphia 5

Baltimore 10, N.Y. Mets 3

Texas 6, Miami 2

Minnesota 3, Arizona 2

Colorado 9, St. Louis 4

Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 4

L.A. Dodgers 10, San Diego 5

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta (Elder 8-2) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 1-2), 2:20 p.m.

Miami (Soriano 0-0) at Texas (Gray 6-5), 4:05 p.m.

Washington (Adon 0-0) at Cincinnati (Abbott 6-2), 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Marsh 0-5) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-3), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 6-4) at Baltimore (Gibson 10-6), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Stripling 0-4) at Oakland (Blackburn 2-2), 7:07 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 6-5) at Minnesota (Maeda 2-6), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Falter 0-7) at Milwaukee (Burnes 9-6), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Blach 1-0) at St. Louis (Matz 2-7), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at San Diego (Snell 8-8), 8:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Kansas City at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 7:10 p.m.

