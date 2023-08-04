All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 67 42 .615 _ Tampa Bay 66 45 .595 2…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 67 42 .615 _ Tampa Bay 66 45 .595 2 Toronto 60 50 .545 7½ Boston 57 51 .528 9½ New York 57 52 .523 10

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 56 54 .509 _ Cleveland 53 56 .486 2½ Detroit 48 60 .444 7 Chicago 43 67 .391 13 Kansas City 35 75 .318 21

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 63 46 .578 _ Houston 62 48 .564 1½ Seattle 57 52 .523 6 Los Angeles 56 54 .509 7½ Oakland 30 80 .273 33½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 69 37 .651 _ Philadelphia 59 50 .541 11½ Miami 58 52 .527 13 New York 50 58 .463 20 Washington 46 63 .422 24½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 59 51 .536 _ Cincinnati 59 52 .532 ½ Chicago 56 53 .514 2½ Pittsburgh 48 60 .444 10 St. Louis 48 62 .436 11

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 62 45 .579 _ San Francisco 61 49 .555 2½ Arizona 57 53 .518 6½ San Diego 54 55 .495 9 Colorado 42 66 .389 20½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta 12, L.A. Angels 5

Detroit 6, Pittsburgh 3

Houston 3, Cleveland 2

Seattle 6, Boston 3

N.Y. Yankees 7, Tampa Bay 2

Toronto 4, Baltimore 1

St. Louis 7, Minnesota 3

Texas 11, Chicago White Sox 1

Kansas City 4, N.Y. Mets 0

L.A. Dodgers 10, Oakland 1

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City 9, N.Y. Mets 2

Texas 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Baltimore 6, Toronto 1

N.Y. Yankees 4, Houston 3

Minnesota 5, St. Louis 3

Seattle 5, L.A. Angels 3

L.A. Dodgers 8, Oakland 2

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Littell 1-2) at Detroit (Olson 1-4), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (Brown 7-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-5), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Lyles 2-12) at Philadelphia (Nola 9-7), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 10-4), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 4-4) at Cleveland (Allen 4-4), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 2-8) at Boston (Paxton 6-2), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 8-5) at Texas (Montgomery 6-9), 8:05 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 9-5) at Minnesota (Ober 6-5), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 7-7) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-8), 9:38 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Miami at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 7:07 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta 12, L.A. Angels 5

Detroit 6, Pittsburgh 3

Washington 3, Milwaukee 2

San Diego 11, Colorado 1

St. Louis 7, Minnesota 3

Kansas City 4, N.Y. Mets 0

Miami 9, Philadelphia 8, 12 innings

Chicago Cubs 16, Cincinnati 6

San Francisco 4, Arizona 2

L.A. Dodgers 10, Oakland 1

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia 4, Miami 2

Kansas City 9, N.Y. Mets 2

San Francisco 1, Arizona 0

Milwaukee 14, Pittsburgh 1

Minnesota 5, St. Louis 3

Chicago Cubs 5, Cincinnati 3

L.A. Dodgers 8, Oakland 2

Friday’s Games

Atlanta (Fried 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-5), 2:20 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 7-11) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 6-7), 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Lyles 2-12) at Philadelphia (Nola 9-7), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 10-4), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 8-5) at Texas (Montgomery 6-9), 8:05 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 9-5) at Minnesota (Ober 6-5), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Priester 2-1) at Milwaukee (Rea 5-4), 8:10 p.m.

Colorado (Flexen 0-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 3-5), 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Miller 6-2) at San Diego (Darvish 8-7), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 7:07 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

