All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|66
|42
|.611
|_
|Tampa Bay
|66
|45
|.595
|1½
|Toronto
|60
|49
|.550
|6½
|Boston
|57
|51
|.528
|9
|New York
|56
|52
|.519
|10
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|55
|54
|.505
|_
|Cleveland
|53
|56
|.486
|2
|Detroit
|48
|60
|.444
|6½
|Chicago
|43
|66
|.394
|12
|Kansas City
|34
|75
|.312
|21
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|62
|46
|.574
|_
|Houston
|62
|47
|.569
|½
|Seattle
|56
|52
|.519
|6
|Los Angeles
|56
|53
|.514
|6½
|Oakland
|30
|79
|.275
|32½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|69
|37
|.651
|_
|Philadelphia
|58
|50
|.537
|12
|Miami
|58
|51
|.532
|12½
|New York
|50
|57
|.467
|19½
|Washington
|46
|63
|.422
|24½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cincinnati
|59
|51
|.536
|_
|Milwaukee
|58
|51
|.532
|½
|Chicago
|55
|53
|.509
|3
|Pittsburgh
|48
|59
|.449
|9½
|St. Louis
|48
|61
|.440
|10½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|61
|45
|.575
|_
|San Francisco
|60
|49
|.550
|2½
|Arizona
|57
|52
|.523
|5½
|San Diego
|54
|55
|.495
|8½
|Colorado
|42
|66
|.389
|20
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 4, Detroit 1
Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 2
Atlanta 5, L.A. Angels 1
Baltimore 13, Toronto 3
Texas 2, Chicago White Sox 0
Houston 2, Cleveland 0
Minnesota 3, St. Louis 2
Kansas City 7, N.Y. Mets 6, 10 innings
Boston 6, Seattle 4
L.A. Dodgers 7, Oakland 3
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta 12, L.A. Angels 5
Detroit 6, Pittsburgh 3
Houston 3, Cleveland 2
Seattle 6, Boston 3
N.Y. Yankees 7, Tampa Bay 2
Toronto 4, Baltimore 1
St. Louis 7, Minnesota 3
Texas 11, Chicago White Sox 1
Kansas City 4, N.Y. Mets 0
L.A. Dodgers 10, Oakland 1
Thursday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 1-3) at Texas (Scherzer 9-4), 2:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-5) at Kansas City (Singer 6-8), 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Flaherty 7-6) at Toronto (Gausman 8-5), 3:07 p.m.
Houston (Javier 7-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 7-6), 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota (Gray 4-4) at St. Louis (Liberatore 1-3), 7:45 p.m.
Seattle (Woo 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-5), 9:38 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 2-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 7-6), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia 3, Miami 1
Pittsburgh 4, Detroit 1
Milwaukee 6, Washington 4
Atlanta 5, L.A. Angels 1
Minnesota 3, St. Louis 2
Chicago Cubs 20, Cincinnati 9
Kansas City 7, N.Y. Mets 6, 10 innings
San Diego 8, Colorado 5
San Francisco 4, Arizona 3
L.A. Dodgers 7, Oakland 3
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta 12, L.A. Angels 5
Detroit 6, Pittsburgh 3
Washington 3, Milwaukee 2
San Diego 11, Colorado 1
St. Louis 7, Minnesota 3
Kansas City 4, N.Y. Mets 0
Miami 9, Philadelphia 8, 12 innings
Chicago Cubs 16, Cincinnati 6
San Francisco 4, Arizona 2
L.A. Dodgers 10, Oakland 1
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia (Lorenzen 5-7) at Miami (Cueto 0-2), 12:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-5) at Kansas City (Singer 6-8), 2:10 p.m.
Arizona (Pfaadt 0-4) at San Francisco (TBD), 3:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 9-7) at Milwaukee (Houser 3-3), 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota (Gray 4-4) at St. Louis (Liberatore 1-3), 7:45 p.m.
Cincinnati (Weaver 2-3) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 5-6), 8:05 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 2-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 7-6), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Washington at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.