All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 66 42 .611 _ Tampa Bay 66 45 .595 1½ Toronto 60 49 .550 6½ Boston 57 51 .528 9 New York 56 52 .519 10

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 55 54 .505 _ Cleveland 53 56 .486 2 Detroit 48 60 .444 6½ Chicago 43 66 .394 12 Kansas City 34 75 .312 21

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 62 46 .574 _ Houston 62 47 .569 ½ Seattle 56 52 .519 6 Los Angeles 56 53 .514 6½ Oakland 30 79 .275 32½

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 69 37 .651 _ Philadelphia 58 50 .537 12 Miami 58 51 .532 12½ New York 50 57 .467 19½ Washington 46 63 .422 24½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cincinnati 59 51 .536 _ Milwaukee 58 51 .532 ½ Chicago 55 53 .509 3 Pittsburgh 48 59 .449 9½ St. Louis 48 61 .440 10½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 61 45 .575 _ San Francisco 60 49 .550 2½ Arizona 57 52 .523 5½ San Diego 54 55 .495 8½ Colorado 42 66 .389 20

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 4, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Atlanta 5, L.A. Angels 1

Baltimore 13, Toronto 3

Texas 2, Chicago White Sox 0

Houston 2, Cleveland 0

Minnesota 3, St. Louis 2

Kansas City 7, N.Y. Mets 6, 10 innings

Boston 6, Seattle 4

L.A. Dodgers 7, Oakland 3

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta 12, L.A. Angels 5

Detroit 6, Pittsburgh 3

Houston 3, Cleveland 2

Seattle 6, Boston 3

N.Y. Yankees 7, Tampa Bay 2

Toronto 4, Baltimore 1

St. Louis 7, Minnesota 3

Texas 11, Chicago White Sox 1

Kansas City 4, N.Y. Mets 0

L.A. Dodgers 10, Oakland 1

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 1-3) at Texas (Scherzer 9-4), 2:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-5) at Kansas City (Singer 6-8), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Flaherty 7-6) at Toronto (Gausman 8-5), 3:07 p.m.

Houston (Javier 7-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 7-6), 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 4-4) at St. Louis (Liberatore 1-3), 7:45 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-5), 9:38 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 2-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 7-6), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia 3, Miami 1

Pittsburgh 4, Detroit 1

Milwaukee 6, Washington 4

Atlanta 5, L.A. Angels 1

Minnesota 3, St. Louis 2

Chicago Cubs 20, Cincinnati 9

Kansas City 7, N.Y. Mets 6, 10 innings

San Diego 8, Colorado 5

San Francisco 4, Arizona 3

L.A. Dodgers 7, Oakland 3

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta 12, L.A. Angels 5

Detroit 6, Pittsburgh 3

Washington 3, Milwaukee 2

San Diego 11, Colorado 1

St. Louis 7, Minnesota 3

Kansas City 4, N.Y. Mets 0

Miami 9, Philadelphia 8, 12 innings

Chicago Cubs 16, Cincinnati 6

San Francisco 4, Arizona 2

L.A. Dodgers 10, Oakland 1

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia (Lorenzen 5-7) at Miami (Cueto 0-2), 12:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-5) at Kansas City (Singer 6-8), 2:10 p.m.

Arizona (Pfaadt 0-4) at San Francisco (TBD), 3:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 9-7) at Milwaukee (Houser 3-3), 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 4-4) at St. Louis (Liberatore 1-3), 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Weaver 2-3) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 5-6), 8:05 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 2-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 7-6), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

