All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 66 41 .617 _ Tampa Bay 66 44 .600 1½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 66 41 .617 _ Tampa Bay 66 44 .600 1½ Toronto 59 49 .546 7½ Boston 57 50 .533 9 New York 55 52 .514 11

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 55 53 .509 _ Cleveland 53 55 .491 2 Detroit 47 60 .439 7½ Chicago 43 65 .398 12 Kansas City 33 75 .306 22

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 61 46 .570 _ Houston 61 47 .565 ½ Los Angeles 56 52 .519 5½ Seattle 55 52 .514 6 Oakland 30 78 .278 31½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 68 37 .648 _ Philadelphia 58 49 .542 11 Miami 57 51 .528 12½ New York 50 56 .472 18½ Washington 45 63 .417 24½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cincinnati 59 50 .541 _ Milwaukee 58 50 .537 ½ Chicago 54 53 .505 4 Pittsburgh 48 58 .453 9½ St. Louis 47 61 .435 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 60 45 .571 _ San Francisco 59 49 .546 2½ Arizona 57 51 .528 4½ San Diego 53 55 .491 8½ Colorado 42 65 .393 19

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 1

L.A. Angels 4, Atlanta 1

Baltimore 4, Toronto 2

Houston 7, Cleveland 3

Seattle 6, Boston 2

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 4, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Atlanta 5, L.A. Angels 1

Baltimore 13, Toronto 3

Texas 2, Chicago White Sox 0

Houston 2, Cleveland 0

Minnesota 3, St. Louis 2

Kansas City 7, N.Y. Mets 6, 10 innings

Boston 6, Seattle 4

L.A. Dodgers 7, Oakland 3

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Giolito 6-7) at Atlanta (Chirinos 4-4), 12:20 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 6-5) at Pittsburgh (Bido 2-1), 12:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 7-2) at Houston (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 5-5) at Seattle (Gilbert 9-5), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-2), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Rodriguez 2-2) at Toronto (Kikuchi 8-3), 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 9-7) at St. Louis (Hudson 1-0), 7:45 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-4) at Texas (Dunning 8-4), 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Senga 7-5) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Harris 2-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 5-4), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia 4, Miami 2

Washington 5, Milwaukee 3

L.A. Angels 4, Atlanta 1

Cincinnati 6, Chicago Cubs 5

Colorado 4, San Diego 3, 10 innings

Arizona 4, San Francisco 3, 11 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia 3, Miami 1

Pittsburgh 4, Detroit 1

Milwaukee 6, Washington 4

Atlanta 5, L.A. Angels 1

Minnesota 3, St. Louis 2

Chicago Cubs 20, Cincinnati 9

Kansas City 7, N.Y. Mets 6, 10 innings

San Diego 8, Colorado 5

San Francisco 4, Arizona 3

L.A. Dodgers 7, Oakland 3

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Giolito 6-7) at Atlanta (Chirinos 4-4), 12:20 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 6-5) at Pittsburgh (Bido 2-1), 12:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Miley 6-2) at Washington (Gore 6-8), 1:05 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 10-3) at Colorado (Freeland 4-11), 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 8-5) at Miami (Garrett 5-3), 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 9-7) at St. Louis (Hudson 1-0), 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Williamson 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 8-7), 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Senga 7-5) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Cecconi 0-0) at San Francisco (Webb 8-9), 9:45 p.m.

Oakland (Harris 2-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 5-4), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia at Miami, 12:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.