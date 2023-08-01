All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 65 41 .613 _ Tampa Bay 65 44 .596 1½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 65 41 .613 _ Tampa Bay 65 44 .596 1½ Toronto 59 48 .551 6½ Boston 56 50 .528 9 New York 55 51 .519 10

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 54 53 .505 _ Cleveland 53 54 .495 1 Detroit 47 59 .443 6½ Chicago 43 64 .402 11 Kansas City 32 75 .299 22

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 60 46 .566 _ Houston 60 47 .561 ½ Los Angeles 56 51 .523 4½ Seattle 55 51 .519 5 Oakland 30 77 .280 30½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 67 37 .644 _ Philadelphia 57 49 .538 11 Miami 57 50 .533 11½ New York 50 55 .476 17½ Washington 45 62 .421 23½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cincinnati 59 49 .546 _ Milwaukee 57 50 .533 1½ Chicago 53 53 .500 5 Pittsburgh 47 58 .448 10½ St. Louis 47 60 .439 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 59 45 .567 _ San Francisco 58 49 .542 2½ Arizona 57 50 .533 3½ San Diego 52 54 .491 8 Colorado 41 64 .390 18½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Angels 3, Toronto 2, 10 innings

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 0

Kansas City 2, Minnesota 1

Miami 8, Detroit 6

Tampa Bay 8, Houston 2

Colorado 2, Oakland 0

Seattle 4, Arizona 0

San Diego 5, Texas 3

San Francisco 4, Boston 3, 11 innings

Baltimore 9, N.Y. Yankees 3

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 1

L.A. Angels 4, Atlanta 1

Baltimore 4, Toronto 2

Houston 7, Cleveland 3

Seattle 6, Boston 2

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit (Manning 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 4-11), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Eflin 11-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 6-6) at Toronto (Ryu 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 6-7) at Atlanta (Strider 11-3), 7:20 p.m.

Minnesota (López 5-6) at St. Louis (Mikolas 6-6), 7:45 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 1-3) at Texas (Heaney 7-6), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Williams 1-2) at Houston (Valdez 8-7), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Quintana 0-2) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-11), 8:10 p.m.

Boston (Bello 7-6) at Seattle (Miller 7-3), 9:40 p.m.

Oakland (Waldichuk 2-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 6-9), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 8, Milwaukee 6

N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 2

St. Louis 3, Chicago Cubs 0

Miami 8, Detroit 6

Pittsburgh 6, Philadelphia 4, 10 innings

Colorado 2, Oakland 0

Cincinnati 9, L.A. Dodgers 0

Seattle 4, Arizona 0

San Diego 5, Texas 3

San Francisco 4, Boston 3, 11 innings

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia 4, Miami 2

Washington 5, Milwaukee 3

L.A. Angels 4, Atlanta 1

Cincinnati 6, Chicago Cubs 5

Arizona 4, San Francisco 3, 11 innings

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia (Suárez 2-5) at Miami (Alcantara 4-9), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 4-11), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 6-8) at Washington (Gray 7-8), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 6-7) at Atlanta (Strider 11-3), 7:20 p.m.

Minnesota (López 5-6) at St. Louis (Mikolas 6-6), 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lively 4-6) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 11-3), 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Quintana 0-2) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-11), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Colorado (Lambert 2-1), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 11-5) at San Francisco (Cobb 6-3), 9:45 p.m.

Oakland (Waldichuk 2-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 6-9), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

