Atlanta plays Los Angeles, aims to break road slide

Atlanta Dream (15-14, 9-8 Eastern Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (11-18, 6-10 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Dream -1.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta will look to end its five-game road losing streak when the Dream take on Los Angeles.

The Sparks are 7-8 on their home court. Los Angeles is fifth in the Western Conference with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Nneka Ogwumike averaging 7.4.

The Dream are 7-8 on the road. Atlanta is fifth in the WNBA scoring 83.1 points per game while shooting 43.1%.

The two teams play for the third time this season. The Dream defeated the Sparks 90-79 in their last meeting on July 6. Allisha Gray led the Dream with 23 points, and Ogwumike led the Sparks with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ogwumike is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 9.1 rebounds for the Sparks. Jordin Canada is averaging 13.5 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Rhyne Howard is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Dream. Gray is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sparks: 4-6, averaging 79.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points per game.

Dream: 4-6, averaging 76.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.

INJURIES: Sparks: Chiney Ogwumike: out (foot), Nia Clouden: out (knee), Karlie Samuelson: out (knee), Katie Lou Samuelson: out (personal).

Dream: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

