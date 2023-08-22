Atlanta plays Las Vegas following Parker’s 29-point game

Las Vegas Aces (28-4, 15-2 Western Conference) at Atlanta Dream (16-16, 10-8 Eastern Conference) College Park, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m.…

Las Vegas Aces (28-4, 15-2 Western Conference) at Atlanta Dream (16-16, 10-8 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Aces -15.5; over/under is 167.5

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta hosts the Las Vegas Aces after Cheyenne Parker scored 29 points in the Atlanta Dream’s 78-67 win over the Chicago Sky.

The Dream have gone 9-6 at home. Atlanta is seventh in the WNBA with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Parker averaging 2.3 offensive boards.

The Aces are 12-3 in road games. Las Vegas is fourth in the WNBA with 34.8 rebounds per game. A’ja Wilson leads the Aces with 9.6.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Aces won 86-65 in the last matchup on Aug. 14.

TOP PERFORMERS: Monique Billings is averaging 4.3 points for the Dream. Allisha Gray is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Jackie Young is averaging 18.2 points, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Aces. Wilson is averaging 24.5 points over the last 10 games for Las Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 4-6, averaging 75.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points per game.

Aces: 8-2, averaging 92.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.9 points.

INJURIES: Dream: Rhyne Howard: out (face), Nia Coffey: out (hand).

Aces: Candace Parker: out (foot), Riquna Williams: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

