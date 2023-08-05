Atlanta plays Indiana following Parker’s 20-point game

Indiana Fever (7-20, 4-10 Eastern Conference) at Atlanta Dream (14-13, 8-8 Eastern Conference) College Park, Georgia; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT…

Indiana Fever (7-20, 4-10 Eastern Conference) at Atlanta Dream (14-13, 8-8 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta faces the Indiana Fever after Cheyenne Parker scored 20 points in the Atlanta Dream’s 91-71 loss to the Phoenix Mercury.

The Dream are 8-8 in conference games. Atlanta is seventh in the WNBA with 18.8 assists per game led by Allisha Gray averaging 3.4.

The Fever are 4-10 in Eastern Conference play. Indiana has a 2-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Dream won the last meeting 100-94 on June 18, with Gray scoring 25 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gray is averaging 17.6 points and 3.4 assists for the Dream. Rhyne Howard is averaging 17.3 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Aliyah Boston is averaging 14.3 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Fever. Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 5-5, averaging 78.9 points, 36.0 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points per game.

Fever: 2-8, averaging 76.8 points, 31.3 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.9 points.

INJURIES: Dream: None listed.

Fever: NaLyssa Smith: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

