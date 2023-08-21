Atlanta hosts Las Vegas after Parker’s 29-point game

Las Vegas Aces (28-4, 15-2 Western Conference) at Atlanta Dream (16-16, 10-8 Eastern Conference) College Park, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m.…

Las Vegas Aces (28-4, 15-2 Western Conference) at Atlanta Dream (16-16, 10-8 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta hosts the Las Vegas Aces after Cheyenne Parker scored 29 points in the Atlanta Dream’s 78-67 victory against the Chicago Sky.

The Dream have gone 9-6 in home games. Atlanta gives up 83.7 points and has been outscored by 1.6 points per game.

The Aces are 12-3 on the road. Las Vegas is second in the WNBA with 28.6 defensive rebounds per game led by A’ja Wilson averaging 7.4.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Aces won the last meeting 86-65 on Aug. 14. Wilson scored 21 points to help lead the Aces to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allisha Gray is scoring 17.5 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Dream. Parker is averaging 14.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and two blocks over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Wilson is averaging 21.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 2.1 blocks for the Aces. Kelsey Plum is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for Las Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 4-6, averaging 75.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points per game.

Aces: 8-2, averaging 92.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.9 points.

INJURIES: Dream: Rhyne Howard: out (face), Nia Coffey: out (hand).

Aces: Candace Parker: out (foot), Riquna Williams: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.