Atlanta faces Seattle on 4-game road slide

Atlanta Dream (15-13, 9-8 Eastern Conference) at Seattle Storm (7-21, 5-8 Western Conference)

Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta will look to break its four-game road slide when the Dream take on Seattle.

The Storm are 2-13 in home games. Seattle is third in the WNBA averaging 8.6 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 34.6% from deep. Jewell Loyd leads the team averaging 3.3 makes while shooting 38.6% from 3-point range.

The Dream are 7-7 on the road. Atlanta ranks seventh in the WNBA scoring 35.5 points per game in the paint led by Cheyenne Parker averaging 8.1.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Dream won the last meeting 85-75 on July 12, with Allisha Gray scoring 19 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Loyd is averaging 24.3 points and 3.5 assists for the Storm. Ezi Magbegor is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Rhyne Howard is averaging 17.6 points and 3.3 assists for the Dream. Gray is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Storm: 3-7, averaging 78.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points per game.

Dream: 5-5, averaging 78.3 points, 34.6 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points.

INJURIES: Storm: None listed.

Dream: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

