Arrests made in alleged plot to sabotage a stage of the Spanish Vuelta

The Associated Press

August 29, 2023, 3:24 PM

LLEIDA, Spain (AP) — Four people have been arrested in a plot to sabotage a stage of the Spanish Vuelta by dumping a liquid from an overpass onto the road, Spanish national police said Tuesday.

The alleged plan was to empty two drums of liquid, possibly motor oil, on the road as the peloton rode past on Monday’s third stage from Barcelona into the Pyrenees mountains.

Police said a discovery on the overpass on Saturday let to the arrests. Authorities believe the people are members of a pro-Catalan independence group.

