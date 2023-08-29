Live Radio
AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press

August 29, 2023, 2:08 PM

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 11-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Aug. 28, all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

W L Pts Pv High Low
1. New York (10) 28 7 131 1 1 2
2. Las Vegas (1) 30 6 122 2 1 2
3. Connecticut 24 11 110 4 3 3
4. Dallas 19 16 91 3 4 6
5. Minnesota 17 18 87 7 4 7
6. Los Angeles 15 19 74 6 4 8
7. Washington 16 18 71 8 4 9
8. Atlanta 16 19 58 5 5 10
9. Chicago 14 21 46 9 8 9
10. Indiana 11 24 35 11 8 10
11. Seattle 10 25 19 10 11 12
12. Phoenix 9 25 14 12 11 12

