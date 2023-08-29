AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 11-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Aug. 28, all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:
|W
|L
|Pts
|Pv
|High
|Low
|1. New York (10)
|28
|7
|131
|1
|1
|2
|2. Las Vegas (1)
|30
|6
|122
|2
|1
|2
|3. Connecticut
|24
|11
|110
|4
|3
|3
|4. Dallas
|19
|16
|91
|3
|4
|6
|5. Minnesota
|17
|18
|87
|7
|4
|7
|6. Los Angeles
|15
|19
|74
|6
|4
|8
|7. Washington
|16
|18
|71
|8
|4
|9
|8. Atlanta
|16
|19
|58
|5
|5
|10
|9. Chicago
|14
|21
|46
|9
|8
|9
|10. Indiana
|11
|24
|35
|11
|8
|10
|11. Seattle
|10
|25
|19
|10
|11
|12
|12. Phoenix
|9
|25
|14
|12
|11
|12
