AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Aug. 21, all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

W L Pts Pv High Low 1. New York (7) 25 7 139 2 1 2 2. Las Vegas (5) 28 4 137 1 1 2 3. Dallas 18 14 117 4 3 4 4. Connecticut 22 10 111 3 3 4 5. Atlanta 16 16 91 6 5 8 6. Los Angeles 13 18 79 8 6 8 7. Minnesota 15 17 77 5 5 8 8. Washington 15 17 64 7 6 9 9. Chicago 12 20 42 9 9 11 10. Seattle 10 22 41 10 8 11 12. Indiana 9 24 23 12 10 12 11. Phoenix 9 23 15 11 10 12

