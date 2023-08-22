Live Radio
AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press

August 22, 2023, 1:03 PM

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Aug. 21, all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

W L Pts Pv High Low
1. New York (7) 25 7 139 2 1 2
2. Las Vegas (5) 28 4 137 1 1 2
3. Dallas 18 14 117 4 3 4
4. Connecticut 22 10 111 3 3 4
5. Atlanta 16 16 91 6 5 8
6. Los Angeles 13 18 79 8 6 8
7. Minnesota 15 17 77 5 5 8
8. Washington 15 17 64 7 6 9
9. Chicago 12 20 42 9 9 11
10. Seattle 10 22 41 10 8 11
12. Indiana 9 24 23 12 10 12
11. Phoenix 9 23 15 11 10 12

Sports
