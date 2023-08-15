Live Radio
Home » Sports » AP WNBA Power Poll

AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press

August 15, 2023, 1:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 10-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Aug. 14, all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

W L Pts Pv High Low
1. Las Vegas (7) 27 3 117 1 1 2
2. New York (3) 24 6 113 2 1 2
3. Connecticut 21 9 99 3 3 4
4. Dallas 16 14 90 4 3 5
5. Minnesota 14 16 76 7 4 6
6. Atlanta 15 16 69 5 5 7
7. Washington 14 16 55 8 6 9
8. Los Angeles 12 18 50 9 6 9
9. Chicago 12 18 48 6 5 10
10. Seattle 9 21 29 10 8 12
11. Phoenix 9 21 23 11 10 11
12. Indiana 8 23 11 12 11 12

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up