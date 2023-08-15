AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 10-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Aug.…

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 10-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Aug. 14, all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

W L Pts Pv High Low 1. Las Vegas (7) 27 3 117 1 1 2 2. New York (3) 24 6 113 2 1 2 3. Connecticut 21 9 99 3 3 4 4. Dallas 16 14 90 4 3 5 5. Minnesota 14 16 76 7 4 6 6. Atlanta 15 16 69 5 5 7 7. Washington 14 16 55 8 6 9 8. Los Angeles 12 18 50 9 6 9 9. Chicago 12 18 48 6 5 10 10. Seattle 9 21 29 10 8 12 11. Phoenix 9 21 23 11 10 11 12. Indiana 8 23 11 12 11 12

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.