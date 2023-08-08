AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Aug. 7, all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:
|W
|L
|Pts
|Pv
|High
|Low
|1. Las Vegas (8)
|24
|3
|140
|1
|1
|2
|2. New York (4)
|22
|6
|136
|2
|1
|2
|3. Connecticut
|20
|7
|120
|3
|3
|3
|4. Dallas
|15
|13
|101
|4
|4
|6
|5. Atlanta
|15
|13
|93
|5
|4
|9
|6. Chicago
|12
|15
|79
|8
|4
|8
|7. Minnesota
|13
|15
|78
|6
|5
|8
|8. Washington
|13
|14
|68
|7
|5
|8
|9. Los Angeles
|10
|18
|49
|9
|8
|9
|10. Seattle
|7
|20
|30
|10
|10
|12
|11. Phoenix
|7
|20
|25
|11
|10
|12
|12. Indiana
|7
|21
|17
|12
|10
|12
