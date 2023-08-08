AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Aug.…

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Aug. 7, all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

W L Pts Pv High Low 1. Las Vegas (8) 24 3 140 1 1 2 2. New York (4) 22 6 136 2 1 2 3. Connecticut 20 7 120 3 3 3 4. Dallas 15 13 101 4 4 6 5. Atlanta 15 13 93 5 4 9 6. Chicago 12 15 79 8 4 8 7. Minnesota 13 15 78 6 5 8 8. Washington 13 14 68 7 5 8 9. Los Angeles 10 18 49 9 8 9 10. Seattle 7 20 30 10 10 12 11. Phoenix 7 20 25 11 10 12 12. Indiana 7 21 17 12 10 12

