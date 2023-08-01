AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through July…

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through July 31, all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

W L Pts Pv High Low 1. Las Vegas (12) 23 2 144 1 1 1 2. New York 19 6 129 2 2 4 3. Connecticut 18 7 120 3 2 4 4. Dallas 14 11 100 4 3 6 5. Atlanta 14 11 97 5 4 6 6. Minnesota 13 13 94 7 2 6 7. Washington 12 13 70 6 7 8 8. Chicago 10 15 60 8 7 9 9. Los Angeles 9 16 48 11 8 10 10. Seattle 6 19 31 12 8 12 11. Phoenix 6 18 26 9 10 12 12. Indiana 6 19 17 10 10 12

