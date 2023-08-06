Live Radio
Home » Sports » AP PHOTOS: Women's World…

AP PHOTOS: Women’s World Cup highlights

The Associated Press

August 6, 2023, 10:17 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand is showcasing some of the best soccer on the planet — and some of the best photographs. Associated Press photographers are covering every match at the month-long tournament, including the defending champion U.S. team’s elimination in the round of 16 against Sweden, as well as Netherlands’ win over South Africa, Japan’s win over Norway and Spain’s drubbing of Switzerland to advance to the quarterfinals.

___

AP Women’s World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up