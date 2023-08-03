AP PHOTOS: Women’s World Cup highlights

The Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand is showcasing some of the best soccer on the planet —…

The Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand is showcasing some of the best soccer on the planet — and some of the best photographs. Associated Press photographers are covering every match at the month-long tournament, including Morocco’s win over Colombia that sent them to the knockout rounds and Germany’s tie with South Korea that eliminated the No. 2-ranked team in the world.

AP Women’s World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup

