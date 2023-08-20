Live Radio
AP PHOTOS: Women’s World Cup highlights

The Associated Press

August 20, 2023, 12:03 PM

The Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand showcased some of the best soccer on the planet — and some of the best photographs. Associated Press photographers covered every match at the month-long tournament, which came to an end with Spain’s 1-0 win over England on Sunday. This gallery includes a selection of some of the best images from the final in Sydney.

