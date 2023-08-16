AP PHOTOS: Women’s World Cup highlights

The Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand is showcasing some of the best soccer on the planet —…

The Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand is showcasing some of the best soccer on the planet — and some of the best photographs. Associated Press photographers are covering every match at the month-long tournament, which is coming to an end with the final between England and Spain on Sunday. This gallery includes a selection of some of the best images from the England-Australia and Spain-Sweden semifinals.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.