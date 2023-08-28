Live Radio
AP PHOTOS: Track and field world championships in Hungary close

The Associated Press

August 28, 2023, 6:38 PM

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — After nine days of competition, the World Athletics Championships Budapest 23 concluded on Sunday, Aug. 27. The track and field event had more than 2000 athletes from 195 countries participating in the Hungarian capital. The championship produced one world record, one world U20 record, seven championship records, 11 area records and 73 national records.

Here are some of the best AP images from the event.

