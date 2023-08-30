Andres Jasson and Monsef Bakrar each score in the first half, NYCFC snaps a 3-game losing streak

NEW YORK (AP) — Andres Jasson and Monsef Bakrar each scored in the first half and New York City FC…

NEW YORK (AP) — Andres Jasson and Monsef Bakrar each scored in the first half and New York City FC beat Montreal 2-0 on Wednesday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

NYCFC (6-10-11) picked up its first win since a 1-0 victory over Montreal on July 1. NYCFC improved to 5-1-0 against Montreal in the last six meetings, including a 3-1 road win in the conference semifinals last season.

Montreal (11-13-2) had a three-game winning streak come to an end.

Jasson scored his second goal of the season in the 30th minute. Jasson was left wide open along the right side, and he cut back his defender for a left-footed finish.

Bakrar scored his first MLS goal in the 37th. He ran to Birk Risa’s pass and sent it through the legs of goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois.

Matt Freese, in his third start of the season for NYCFC, totaled three saves for his first clean sheet of the season. Sirois turned away three shots for Montreal.

NYCFC continues a five-game homestand on Saturday against the Vancouver Whitecaps. Montreal returns home to host the Columbus Crew on Saturday.

