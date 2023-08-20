Alyssa Thomas scores 22, reaches team milestone in Connecticut’s 79-73 victory over Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Alyssa Thomas scored 22 points and moved into second-place on Connecticut’s career scoring list, and the Sun…

CHICAGO (AP) — Alyssa Thomas scored 22 points and moved into second-place on Connecticut’s career scoring list, and the Sun beat the Chicago Sky 79-73 on Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak.

With Connecticut leading by five late in the third quarter, Thomas grabbed a defensive rebound and connected for a three-point play at the other end to pass Asjha Jones (3,336) on the franchise scoring list. Thomas is now at 3,346 — trailing only Nykesha Sales (3,955).

Leading 74-66 with about 2 1/2 minutes left, Natisha Hiedeman buried a 3-pointer for Connecticut and DeWanna Bonner added a layup a couple of minutes later, putting the Sun ahead 79-66 with 1:17 remaining. Chicago closed out the scoring with a series of free throws that included three from Courtney Williams after Olivia Nelson-Ododa was called for a flagrant foul.

Bonner and Hiedeman scored 13 points each and Tiffany Hayes added 12 for Connecticut (22-10). Bonner had eight rebounds and Thomas had eight assists.

Kahleah Copper led Chicago with 15 points. Elizabeth Williams had 14 points, Courtney Williams 11 and Marina Mabrey 11.

Connecticut trailed by five late in the second quarter but closed the half with a 12-2 run in which Bonner and Rebecca Allen hit 3-pointers and Thomas had a three-point play.

Thomas had 13 points and five assists in the half and Connecticut led 45-40. Mabrey led Chicago with 11 points in the half but did not score after halftime.

Chicago (12-20) has lost five straight, falling behind No. 8 Los Angeles (13-18) in the playoff race. The regular season ends on Sept. 10.

