Alyssa Thomas scores 17, DeWanna Bonner adds 12 leading Sun over Sparks 83-68

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Alyssa Thomas scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, DeWanna Bonner moved into seventh place on the all-time scoring list and the Connecticut Sun pulled away in the second half for an 83-68 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday.

Thomas sank 6 of 11 shots from the floor and 5 of 6 free throws for Connecticut (24-11), which has already clinched a playoff berth. Thomas has 25 double-doubles this season. She added eight assists. Bonner scored 12 points to break a tie with Sue Bird. Bonner has 6,815 career points. She also had eight rebounds.

Azurá Stevens finished with 17 points to lead Los Angeles (15-19). Layshia Clarendon finished with 13 points and six assists for LA. Nneka Ogwumike scored 11.

WINGS 77, MERCURY 74

PHOENIX (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale scored 29 points to rally Dallas over Phoenix.

Ogunbowale made 8 of 22 shots from the floor for the Wings (19-16), including 4 of 9 from 3-point range. She was 9 for 9 at the free-throw line. Kalani Brown added 12 points off the bench. Natasha Howard added 11 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

Moriah Jefferson had 20 points, five assists and four rebounds to pace the last-place Mercury (9-25). Brittney Griner scored 19, while Megan Gustafson pitched in with 11 points, three rebounds and a pair of assists off the bench.

FEVER 83, DREAM 80

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kristy Wallace scored a career-high 20 points and buried three 3-pointers in the final 70 seconds as Indiana kept its playoff hopes alive.

Wallace, who came in averaging 6.1 points per game this season, sank 7 of 10 shots from the floor for Indiana (11-24), including 6 of 8 from beyond the arc. Kelsey Mitchell added 14 points and six assists, while Grace Berger scored 12 off the bench. NaLyssa Smith had a game-high 13 rebounds to go with eight points.

Cheyenne Parker scored 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Atlanta (16-19). Rhyne Howard contributed 17 points and six boards. Allisha Gray scored 13 points after missing the previous two games with an ankle sprain. Reserve Naz Hillmon scored 12 with eight rebounds.

Indiana has won three straight games for the first time this season.

SKY 90, STORM 85

SEATTLE (AP) — Elizabeth Williams scored 23 points, Kahleah Copper added 18 points and 12 rebounds and Chicago rallied in the second half to beat Seattle.

Chicago (14-21) stayed in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs with the victory.

Marina Mabrey scored 16 on 5-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc for the Sky. Courtney Williams added 10 points, six assists and five rebounds.

Seattle (10-25) lost its third straight game and was eliminated from the playoffs.

Jewell Loyd finished with 19 points on 5-of-18 shooting. Loyd hit all seven of her free throws but sank just 2 of 8 from distance. Sami Whitcomb also scored 19, making five 3-pointers. Ezi Magbegor pitched in with 15 points and 14 rebounds, and Mercedes Russell came off the bench to score 13.

