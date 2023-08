American League June 28 — Domingo German, New York Yankees at Oakland Athletics, 11-0 (Perfect Game). July 8 — Matt…

American League

June 28 — Domingo German, New York Yankees at Oakland Athletics, 11-0 (Perfect Game).

July 8 — Matt Manning (6 2/3), Jason Foley (1 1/3), Alex Lange (9), Detroit Tigers vs. Toronto Blue Jays, 2-0.

August 1 — Framber Valdez, Cleveland Guardians at at Houston Astros, 2-0

August 9 — Michael Lorenzen, Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals 7-0

