Wimbledon Results

Sunday At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club London Purse: £16,077,000 Surface: Grass LONDON (AP) _ Results Sunday from…

Sunday

At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

London

Purse: £16,077,000

Surface: Grass

LONDON (AP) _ Results Sunday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Championship

Carlos Alcaraz (1), Spain, def. Novak Djokovic (2), Serbia, 1-6, 7-6 (6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Championship

Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic, and Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, def. Storm Hunter, Australia, and Elise Mertens (3), Belgium, 7-5, 6-4.

