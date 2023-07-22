Live Radio
Wimbledon champion Alcaraz wins again at Hopman Cup

The Associated Press

July 22, 2023, 5:21 PM

NICE, France (AP) — Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz beat No. 15-ranked Borna Coric of Croatia 6-3, 6-7 (6), 10-5 in the Hopman Cup on Saturday.

The top-ranked Spaniard, who beat 23-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic in a five-set Wimbledon thriller last Sunday, had only three aces compared to six for Coric but saved the two break points he faced. It was Alcaraz’s second straight victory here after winning against David Goffin of Belgium on Friday.

The exhibition event at the Nice Lawn Club in southern France has mixed teams representing their nation in singles and doubles.

Alcaraz played doubles alongside Rebeka Masarova but lost to Coric and Donna Vekic 1-6, 6-4, 14-12.

The tournament final is schedule for Sunday.

