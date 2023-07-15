White Sox aim to break skid in matchup with the Braves

The Chicago White Sox are looking to break a three-game slide with a victory against the Atlanta Braves.

New York Yankees' Jimmy Cordero pitches during the sixth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox, Thursday, June 8, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(AP/Frank Franklin II)

Chicago White Sox (38-55, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (61-29, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (5-8, 6.03 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 127 strikeouts); Braves: Spencer Strider (11-2, 3.53 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 166 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -307, White Sox +247; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Atlanta has a 31-15 record in home games and a 61-29 record overall. Braves pitchers have a collective 3.61 ERA, which leads MLB.

Chicago is 17-30 on the road and 38-55 overall. The White Sox are 30-9 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronald Acuna Jr. has 25 doubles, a triple and 21 home runs while hitting .329 for the Braves. Sean Murphy is 13-for-33 with three doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Luis Robert has 23 doubles and 26 home runs for the White Sox. Eloy Jimenez is 11-for-38 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, .275 batting average, 2.42 ERA, outscored opponents by 39 runs

White Sox: 2-8, .228 batting average, 5.53 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), A.J. Minter: day-to-day (chest), Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesse Chavez: 15-Day IL (shin), Max Fried: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (elbow), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (biceps), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (back), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

