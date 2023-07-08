US Women’s Open Leaders Cards

Saturday At Pebble Beach Golf Links Pebble Beach, Calif. Yardage: 6,509; Par: 72 Third Round Par out 454 435 344-36…

Saturday At Pebble Beach Golf Links Pebble Beach, Calif. Yardage: 6,509; Par: 72 Third Round Par out 454 435 344-36 Nasa Hataoka 354 434 344-34 Allisen Corpuz 454 425 344-35 Hyo Joo Kim 454 434 354-36 Bailey Tardy 454 436 345-38

___

Par in 443 454 435-36-72—216 Nasa Hataoka 343 354 325-32-66—209 Allisen Corpuz 353 444 436-36-71—210 Hyo Joo Kim 444 364 435-37-73—212 Bailey Tardy 434 456 435-37-75—212

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.