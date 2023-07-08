Live Radio
Home » Sports » US Women's Open Leaders Cards

US Women’s Open Leaders Cards

The Associated Press

July 8, 2023, 10:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Saturday
At Pebble Beach Golf Links
Pebble Beach, Calif.
Yardage: 6,509; Par: 72
Third Round
Par out 454 435 344-36
Nasa Hataoka 354 434 344-34
Allisen Corpuz 454 425 344-35
Hyo Joo Kim 454 434 354-36
Bailey Tardy 454 436 345-38

___

Par in 443 454 435-36-72—216
Nasa Hataoka 343 354 325-32-66—209
Allisen Corpuz 353 444 436-36-71—210
Hyo Joo Kim 444 364 435-37-73—212
Bailey Tardy 434 456 435-37-75—212

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up