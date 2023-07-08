US Women’s Open Leaders Cards

|Saturday
|At Pebble Beach Golf Links
|Pebble Beach, Calif.
|Yardage: 6,509; Par: 72
|Third Round
|Par out
|454
|435
|344-36
|Nasa Hataoka
|354
|434
|344-34
|Allisen Corpuz
|454
|425
|344-35
|Hyo Joo Kim
|454
|434
|354-36
|Bailey Tardy
|454
|436
|345-38
___
|Par in
|443
|454
|435-36-72—216
|Nasa Hataoka
|343
|354
|325-32-66—209
|Allisen Corpuz
|353
|444
|436-36-71—210
|Hyo Joo Kim
|444
|364
|435-37-73—212
|Bailey Tardy
|434
|456
|435-37-75—212
