US Women’s Open Leaders Cards

The Associated Press

July 7, 2023, 10:37 PM

Friday
At Pebble Beach Golf Links
Pebble Beach, Calif.
Yardage: 6,509; Par: 72
Second Round
Par out 454 435 344-36
Bailey Tardy 353 443 243-31
Allisen Corpuz 453 335 343-33
Hyo Joo Kim 354 435 355-37

___

Par in 443 454 435-36-72—144
Bailey Tardy 443 464 435-37-68—137
Allisen Corpuz 453 454 336-37-70—139
Hyo Joo Kim 542 454 334-34-71—139

Sports
