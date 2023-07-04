US Women’s Open heads to Pebble Beach for the first time

UNITED STATES GOLF ASSOCIATION U.S. WOMEN’S OPEN Site: Pebble Beach, California. Course: Pebble Beach GL. Yardage: 6,509. Par: 72. Prize…

UNITED STATES GOLF ASSOCIATION

U.S. WOMEN’S OPEN

Site: Pebble Beach, California.

Course: Pebble Beach GL. Yardage: 6,509. Par: 72.

Prize money: TBA (Last year: $10 million). Winner’s share: TBA (Last year: $1.8 million).

Television: Thursday-Friday, 4-6 p.m. (Peacock), 6-11 p.m. (USA Network); Saturday-Sunday, 3-9 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: Minjee Lee.

Last LPGA major: Ruoning Yin won the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Notes: Pebble Beach has hosted the U.S. Open six times. This will be the first time it holds the U.S. Women’s Open. … Pebble hosted the U.S. Women’s Amateur in 1940 and 1948. … Minjee Lee won last year at Pine Needles. Over the last 30 years, Annika Sorenstam (1995-96) and Karrie Webb (2000-01) are the only players to successfully defend in the U.S. Women’s Open. … Michelle Wie West, who won the Women’s Open at Pinehurst No. 2 in 2014, is playing in her final Women’s Open. … Rose Zhang received a special invitation to play before winning in her pro debut at Liberty National. She tied for eighth in the KPMG Women’s PGA two weeks ago, her second start as a pro. … The two previous majors this year have been won by players capturing a major for the first time, Lilia Vu at the Chevron Championship and Ruoning Yin last week at the Women’s PGA. … This is the second time in three years the Women’s Open was held on the West Coast. Yuka Saso won at Olympic Club in 2021. … Sorenstam is in the field for the first time this year in an LPGA-sanctioned event.

Next week on the LPGA: Greater Toledo LPGA Classic.

Next year’s U.S. Women’s Open: Lancaster Country Club.

Online: https://uswomensopen.com/

___

PGA TOUR

JOHN DEERE CLASSIC

Site: Silvis, Illinois.

Course: TPC Deere Run. Yardage: 7,289. Par: 71.

Prize money: $7.4 million. Winner’s share: $1.332 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: J.T. Poston.

FedEx Cup leader: Jon Rahm.

Last week: Rickie Fowler won the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Notes: Cameron Young at No. 19 in the world is the highest-ranked player in the field. He is at No. 49 in the FedEx Cup with six weeks left before the end of the regular season. … Rickie Fowler moved into the top 10 in the FedEx Cup with his win in Detroit. He is not playing the John Deere Classic. There are six players from the top 50 in the world in the field. Most are preparing for two weeks in the U.K. with the Scottish Open and the British Open. … The John Deere is turning into a college showcase, with exemptions awarded to Gordon Sargent, Michael Thorbjornsen, William Mouw and Tommy Kuhl. … The winning margin has been two shots or more the last four times at the John Deere Classic. … Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson is in the field as this effectively is a home event for the Iowa native. … The tournament dates to 1971 with Deane Beman winning the first two years. He later became PGA Tour commissioner. … Peter Kuest tied for fourth last week as a Monday qualifier for the Rocket Mortgage, a result that got him into the field at the John Deere Classic.

Next week: Genesis Scottish Open and Barbasol Championship.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

MADE IN HIMMERLAND

Site: Farsø, Denmark.

Course: HimmerLand GC. Yardage: 6,646. Par: 70.

Prize money: $3.25 million. Winner’s share: $541,667.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 7 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel), Saturday-Sunday, 7:30 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Oliver Wilson.

Race to Dubai leader: Rory McIlroy.

Last week: Daniel Hillier won the Betfred British Masters.

Notes: The field features only four of the top 100 and none from the top 50. Pablo Larrazabal of Spain is the highest-ranked player at No. 56. … Much like the PGA Tour, several players are taking off this week to prepare for the two-week U.K. swing that includes the British Open. … The Ryder Cup is starting to heat up and is reflected in the field. Among those playing are Yannik Paul of Germany, Thorbjorn Olesen of Denmark and Larrazabal. Paul currently is third of the leading three from the European tour points list. … The tournament has been part of the European schedule since 2017 and was called Made in Denmark for three years before it became Made in Himmerland. … Bernd Wiesberger of Austria is a two-time winner of the tournament. He now is with LIV Golf. … The course has a par 3 at No. 16 that measures only 128 yards. …European tour members who don’t get into the Scottish Open can play a co-sanctioned event in America the next two weeks. … Several players will start the week with 36-hole British Open qualifying on Tuesday.

Next week: Genesis Scottish Open and Barbasol Championship.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

___

LIV GOLF LEAGUE

LIV GOLF-LONDON

Site: Hertfordshire, England.

Course: Centurion Club. Yardage: 7,068. Par: 71.

Prize money: $20 million. Winner’s share: $4 million.

Television: Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (CW App); Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m. (CW Network-tape delay).

Defending champion: Charl Schwartzel.

Points leader: Talor Gooch.

Last week: Talor Gooch won LIV Golf-Valderrama.

Notes: Talor Gooch became the first three-time winner on the LIV Golf League with his victory last week at Valderrama. He also won in Australia and Singapore. … Gooch now leads Brooks Koepka by 27 points in the LIV standings and has earned just over $13.3 million to lead by more than $4.5 million. … LIV Golf-London is where the rival circuit began last year, played a month earlier in June ahead of the U.S. Open. … Sergio Garcia is among those who will be in final local qualifying on Tuesday for the British Open. Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter chose not to play the Open at Royal Liverpool. … Sihwan Kim is the only player who has yet to cross the $1 million earnings mark while playing in all eight LIV events this year. … Torque has three wins this year as a team but still trails Four Aces after eight tournaments. … LIV takes a month off after this week, returning for three events in the United States, starting with The Greenbrier.

Next event: LIV Golf-Greenbrier on Aug. 4-6.

Online: https://www.livgolf.com/

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Last week: Bernhard Langer won the U.S. Senior Open.

Next week: Kaulig Companies Championship.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Steve Stricker.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/pgatour-champions

___

KORN FERRY TOUR

Last week: Paul Barjon won the Memorial Health Championship.

Next week: The Ascendant.

Points leader: Ben Kohles.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour

___

OTHER TOURS

Challenge Tour: Italian Challenge Open, Golf Nazionale, Viterbo, Italy. Previous winner: Kristian Krogh Johannessen. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/challenge-tour/

Legends Tour: Swiss Senior Open, Golf Club Bad Ragaz, Bad Ragaz, Switzerland. Defending champion: James Kingston. Online: https://www.legendstour.com/

Japan LPGA: MinebeaMitsumi Ladies Hokkaido Shimbun Cup, Makomania CC (Soranuma), Hokkaido, Japan. Defending champion: Yuna Nishimura. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.