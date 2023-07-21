Live Radio
United States 3, Vietnam 0

The Associated Press

July 21, 2023, 11:11 PM

Vietnam 0 0 0
United States 2 1 3

First Half_1, United States, Smith, (Morgan), 14th minute; 2, United States, Smith, 45th+7.

Second Half_3, United States, Horan, (Smith), 77th.

Goalies_Vietnam, Thi Kim Thanh Tran, Dao Thị Kieu Oanh, Thi Hang Khong; United States, Alyssa Naeher, Aubrey Kingsbury, Casey Murphy.

Yellow Cards_Horan, United States, 56th; Nhu, Vietnam, 76th.

Referee_Bouchra Karboubi. Assistant Referees_Jermoumi Fatiha, Soukaina Hamdi, Juan Martinez Munuera. 4th Official_Ivana Martincic.

A_41,107.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

